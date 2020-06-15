8712 Ashbury Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This home becomes available on JULY 15TH! This amazing home is located in Berkley Woods in Hudson, FL. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and also has a den. The kitchen has a fridge, stove, microwave hood, and dishwasher. The bedrooms have hardwood flooring and ceiling fans. The remainder of the home has tile and laminate wood flooring. Enjoy the convenience of having an inside laundry room with washer and dryer! (For Tenant convenience only). The garage has a garage door opener. Also enjoy relaxing Florida days on the large screened in lanai. Lawn care is included in the rent. Small dog under 15 lbs ok.