All apartments in Hudson
Find more places like 8712 Ashbury Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hudson, FL
/
8712 Ashbury Dr
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:29 AM

8712 Ashbury Dr

8712 Ashbury Drive · (352) 835-9528
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hudson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8712 Ashbury Drive, Hudson, FL 34667
Berkley Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,620

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1968 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home becomes available on JULY 15TH! This amazing home is located in Berkley Woods in Hudson, FL. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and also has a den. The kitchen has a fridge, stove, microwave hood, and dishwasher. The bedrooms have hardwood flooring and ceiling fans. The remainder of the home has tile and laminate wood flooring. Enjoy the convenience of having an inside laundry room with washer and dryer! (For Tenant convenience only). The garage has a garage door opener. Also enjoy relaxing Florida days on the large screened in lanai. Lawn care is included in the rent. Small dog under 15 lbs ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8712 Ashbury Dr have any available units?
8712 Ashbury Dr has a unit available for $1,620 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8712 Ashbury Dr have?
Some of 8712 Ashbury Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8712 Ashbury Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8712 Ashbury Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8712 Ashbury Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8712 Ashbury Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8712 Ashbury Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8712 Ashbury Dr does offer parking.
Does 8712 Ashbury Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8712 Ashbury Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8712 Ashbury Dr have a pool?
No, 8712 Ashbury Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8712 Ashbury Dr have accessible units?
No, 8712 Ashbury Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8712 Ashbury Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8712 Ashbury Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8712 Ashbury Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8712 Ashbury Dr has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8712 Ashbury Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Oakwood Village
18933 Quercus Dr
Hudson, FL 34667

Similar Pages

Hudson 1 BedroomsHudson 2 Bedrooms
Hudson Apartments with ParkingHudson Dog Friendly Apartments
Hudson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL
North Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity