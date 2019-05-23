All apartments in Hudson
8237 CORAL CREEK LOOP

8237 Coral Creek Loop · No Longer Available
Location

8237 Coral Creek Loop, Hudson, FL 34667
The Estates of Beacon Woods Golf and Country Club

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
2000 square foot pool home with pastoral views, interior has newer paint and newer carpet. Neutral colors throughout and ceramic tile in all the right places. Spacious master bedroom suite with huge walk-in closet, garden tub, and separate shower stall. Check out the curved wall! 2nd & 3rd bedrooms also generous. Kitchen is also large with newer stainless appliances and opens to great room. Spacious breakfast room, separate dining room, large great room, and laundry room. Enormous covered porch for entertaining poolside. Pool has recent Diamond Blue finish. Some of the extras are high ceilings, plant shelves, some curved walls, double-door front entry, mature landscape, high-end water softener, three arched windows in front. Pool and lawn maintenance included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8237 CORAL CREEK LOOP have any available units?
8237 CORAL CREEK LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hudson, FL.
What amenities does 8237 CORAL CREEK LOOP have?
Some of 8237 CORAL CREEK LOOP's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8237 CORAL CREEK LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
8237 CORAL CREEK LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8237 CORAL CREEK LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 8237 CORAL CREEK LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson.
Does 8237 CORAL CREEK LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 8237 CORAL CREEK LOOP offers parking.
Does 8237 CORAL CREEK LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8237 CORAL CREEK LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8237 CORAL CREEK LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 8237 CORAL CREEK LOOP has a pool.
Does 8237 CORAL CREEK LOOP have accessible units?
No, 8237 CORAL CREEK LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 8237 CORAL CREEK LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8237 CORAL CREEK LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 8237 CORAL CREEK LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 8237 CORAL CREEK LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
