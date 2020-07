7003 FAIR LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

GORGEOUS STILT HOME CLOSE TO HUDSON BEACH. INCREDIBLE VIEWS AND SUNSETS. THERE ARE 2 BEDROOMS AND 1 BATH ON THE MAIN LEVEL, AND 2 BEDROOMS 1 BATH ON THE THIRD LEVEL, THE BATHROOM UPSTAIRS HAS A JETTED TUB. HUGE KITCHEN WITH SAMSUNG STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CORIAN COUNTER TOPS AND UPDATED CABINETS. TILE FLOORS IN ALL THE BEDROOMS. BOTH BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS HAVE FRENCH DOORS LEADING OUT TO THE DECK OVERLOOKING THE CANALS, AND THE OPEN GULF AT A DISTANCE. THE MAIN LEVEL ALSO HAS 2 SETS OF FRENCH DOORS LEADING OUT TO A DECK WITH A SWING. PRIVATE BOAT RAMP AND DOCK. EASY GULF ACCESS WITH ONLY 2 TURNS FROM THE OPEN GULF. STONE PATIO ON THE GROUND LEVEL. 2 SEPARATE GARAGE DOORS. PLENTY OF ROOM FOR STORAGE.