6813 GULL LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool volleyball court

Come enjoy the gulf with all the amenities of home. This is an updated vacation rental with 40 feet on a saltwater canal that leads directly to the Gulf of Mexico without any fixed bridges. Perfect for fishing and boat activity.You are close to the beach and several restaurants on the water like Sam's Beach Bar, Inn on the Gulf, Ollie Oyster and the ice cream parlor where all have entertainment to listen to or dance. Karoke is at the ice cream parlor and at Ollie's as well as trivia...never a dull moment around here. Just minutes away is Skinny's for entertainment including volleyball, corn hole, pool or a card game. 2 kayaks are available for your use while renting including life jackets and paddles that will take you to the redneck yacht club a short distance away where the locals hang out in the water. All new bedding and furniture.

Deposit due that will be returned at the end of stay. Will rent weekly for $600/wk.