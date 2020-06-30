All apartments in Hudson
Find more places like 6813 GULL LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hudson, FL
/
6813 GULL LANE
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:39 PM

6813 GULL LANE

6813 Gull Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Hudson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6813 Gull Lane, Hudson, FL 34667
Vista Del Mar

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
volleyball court
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
volleyball court
Come enjoy the gulf with all the amenities of home. This is an updated vacation rental with 40 feet on a saltwater canal that leads directly to the Gulf of Mexico without any fixed bridges. Perfect for fishing and boat activity.You are close to the beach and several restaurants on the water like Sam's Beach Bar, Inn on the Gulf, Ollie Oyster and the ice cream parlor where all have entertainment to listen to or dance. Karoke is at the ice cream parlor and at Ollie's as well as trivia...never a dull moment around here. Just minutes away is Skinny's for entertainment including volleyball, corn hole, pool or a card game. 2 kayaks are available for your use while renting including life jackets and paddles that will take you to the redneck yacht club a short distance away where the locals hang out in the water. All new bedding and furniture.
Deposit due that will be returned at the end of stay. Will rent weekly for $600/wk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6813 GULL LANE have any available units?
6813 GULL LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hudson, FL.
What amenities does 6813 GULL LANE have?
Some of 6813 GULL LANE's amenities include recently renovated, pool, and volleyball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6813 GULL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6813 GULL LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6813 GULL LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6813 GULL LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson.
Does 6813 GULL LANE offer parking?
No, 6813 GULL LANE does not offer parking.
Does 6813 GULL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6813 GULL LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6813 GULL LANE have a pool?
Yes, 6813 GULL LANE has a pool.
Does 6813 GULL LANE have accessible units?
No, 6813 GULL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6813 GULL LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6813 GULL LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6813 GULL LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6813 GULL LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oakwood Village
18933 Quercus Dr
Hudson, FL 34667

Similar Pages

Hudson 1 BedroomsHudson 2 Bedrooms
Hudson Apartments with ParkingHudson Dog Friendly Apartments
Hudson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL
North Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FLInverness, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College