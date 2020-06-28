6714 HARBOR DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Significant price drop for waterfront living! If fishing or boating are part of your current lifestyle or wanna be lifestyle this charming property adjacent to Hudson Beach is worth a look. It is located on a deep water canal with direct access to the Gulf. And it features 2 docks with electric lifts supporting up to 10k pounds each. The first floor is open & spacious. It has a full bath, laundry facilities area, desk area, & expansive built in cabinets. Head upstairs to the second floor & swing open the door to your Florida kitchen. Cabinet space galore here. Even the pantry has pull out shelves for your convenience. Light & bright is a common theme throughout the house. The living room boasts a remote operated electric fireplace & two seating areas on either side. The dining room faces the canal & has enough space for a large bureau or buffet table. You'll find the master bedroom off the dining room on the second floor too. It has new tile flooring, trendy color scheme, & private bath with large walk in shower & mirrored closet doors. A single, but roomy walk in closet is adjacent to the bathroom. There are 2 bedrooms that share a Jack/Jill bathroom up on the 3rd floor. Each bedroom has sliding glass doors to the covered balcony overlooking the backyard & Hudson Marina. Whether you're on the first level enjoying the outside bar area or relaxing by the meditation space or on the second level watching the shrimp boats go by from your screened in porch the views are impressive.