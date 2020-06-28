All apartments in Hudson
Last updated March 7 2020 at 2:32 AM

6714 HARBOR DRIVE

6714 Harbor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6714 Harbor Drive, Hudson, FL 34667
Riviera Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Significant price drop for waterfront living! If fishing or boating are part of your current lifestyle or wanna be lifestyle this charming property adjacent to Hudson Beach is worth a look.  It is located on a deep water canal with direct access to the Gulf.  And it features 2 docks with electric lifts supporting up to 10k pounds each.  The first floor is open & spacious.  It has a full bath, laundry facilities area, desk area, & expansive built in cabinets. Head upstairs to the second floor & swing open the door to your Florida kitchen.  Cabinet space galore here. Even the pantry has pull out shelves for your convenience.  Light & bright is a common theme throughout the house. The living room boasts a remote operated electric fireplace & two seating areas on either side.  The dining room faces the canal & has enough space for a large bureau or buffet table.  You'll find the master bedroom off the dining room on the second floor too.  It has new tile flooring, trendy color scheme, & private bath with large walk in shower & mirrored closet doors.  A single, but roomy walk in closet is adjacent to the bathroom.  There are 2 bedrooms that share a Jack/Jill bathroom up on the 3rd floor.  Each bedroom has sliding glass doors to the covered balcony overlooking the backyard & Hudson Marina.  Whether you're on the first level enjoying the outside bar area or relaxing by the meditation space or on the second level watching the shrimp boats go by from your screened in porch the views are impressive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6714 HARBOR DRIVE have any available units?
6714 HARBOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hudson, FL.
What amenities does 6714 HARBOR DRIVE have?
Some of 6714 HARBOR DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6714 HARBOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6714 HARBOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6714 HARBOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6714 HARBOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudson.
Does 6714 HARBOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6714 HARBOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6714 HARBOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6714 HARBOR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6714 HARBOR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6714 HARBOR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6714 HARBOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6714 HARBOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6714 HARBOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6714 HARBOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6714 HARBOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6714 HARBOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
