Apartment List
/
FL
/
holmes beach
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:38 AM

56 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Holmes Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Holmes Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2915 GULF DRIVE
2915 Gulf Drive North, Holmes Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2105 sqft
Here's your opportunity to live near the beach, " Island Style " . This 3 bedroom, 2 bath beach house is only 6 houses away from beautiful Holmes Beach. There is a free trolley stop just steps from your door.
Results within 5 miles of Holmes Beach
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
10 Units Available
Perico
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,327
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1025 sqft
Great location near Robinson Nature Preserve and the beaches of Anna Maria Island. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour laundry, basketball court, pool and dog park.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3420 77th St W Unit 301
3420 77th Street West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1857 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3420 77th St W Unit 301 in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
West Bradenton
6907 Playa Bella Dr
6907 Playa Bella Drive, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1525 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6907 Playa Bella Dr in Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
7730 34th Ave W Unit 101
7730 34th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1857 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7730 34th Ave W Unit 101 in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1204 83rd St NW
1204 83rd Street Northwest, Manatee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2545 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1204 83rd St NW in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Cortez
4532 86th St Ct W
4532 86th Street Court West, Cortez, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1587 sqft
This spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home has been completely refurbished with new kitchen and bathrooms. The home is completely tiled throughout making clean up a breeze.

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Perico
258 SAPPHIRE LAKE DRIVE
258 Sapphire Lake Drive, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2072 sqft
You can live where others vacation! This three bedroom/two bathroom water view condo is available furnished for a 12 month lease ($5,000/month).

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Cortez
4815 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE
4815 Independence Drive, Cortez, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1147 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR THIS COMING 2021 WINTER SEASON! Minutes from the Beautiful Gulf beaches on Anna Maria Island. This 2nd floor updated condo is located in Mount Vernon. Elevator in the building. Master bedroom has a queen size bed plus a full.

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
720 FOX STREET
720 Fox Street, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1051 sqft
MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BEACH AND BAY. Charming PET FRIENDLY 2-bedroom, 2-bath updated and comfortably furnished single family home with huge back-yard open lanai and close to the Bay. Flat screen cable TVs and WiFi Internet access.

1 of 42

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Cortez
8728 54TH AVENUE W
8728 54th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1561 sqft
Fully furnished 2BR/2BA ground floor condo in Bay Hollow. 3.1 miles from Anna Maria Island beaches. Small, private, peaceful community on canal with views of Tidy Island wildlife refuge.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Cortez
3833 117TH STREET W
3833 117th Street West, Cortez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1245 sqft
Two Miles to the beautiful Gulf beaches of Anna Maria Island.

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
6917 BAYSIDE DRIVE
6917 Bayside Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1724 sqft
SPECTACULAR SUNRISE VIEWS! "CAPE COD" COTTAGE MONTHLY "PET FRIENDLY" RENTAL AVAILABLE IN THE HISTORIC VILLAGE OF LONGBOAT KEY.
Results within 10 miles of Holmes Beach
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
52 Units Available
Downtown Bradenton
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1401 sqft
Discover a perfect lifestyle in Bradenton’s newest apartment community. Aria will provide sanctuary and satisfaction for the busy professional.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Bradenton
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,232
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from Bishop Planetarium, Manatee Performing Arts Center, and the Riverwalk. Units include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and washer dryer hookup. Community includes parking, pool, and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,030
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
995 sqft
Apartments with new carpet and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool with cabana and internet cafe. Located off Bayshore Gardens Parkway near Sarasota Bay and State College of Florida.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
West Bradenton
Sawgrass Cove
4801 47th Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,104
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1320 sqft
Luxury apartments near Florida coast beaches. Units feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Grounds offer 24-hour gym, clubhouse, business center and more. Near Walmart and downtown Bradenton shopping. Minutes to beaches.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
27 Units Available
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$1,064
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,098
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1002 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
8 Units Available
Arbor Oaks at Bradenton
5400 26th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,097
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1028 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Oaks Apartments in beautiful Bradenton, Florida. We are hidden among the beautiful tropical landscaping of 27 acres just 15 minutes from Anna Maria Island, Bradenton Beach, and Holmes Beach.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
13 Units Available
West Bradenton
Solana Vista
5801 Fishermans Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1000 sqft
Quiet community on huge property with lake. Recently renovated with new stainless steel appliances and wood floors. Private fireplace in some units. Tennis court, pool, and clubhouse on site. Near SR-684.
Verified

1 of 97

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
14 Units Available
Bay Shore Gardens
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from the beach with nearby entertainment at The Mall at University Town Center. Relax on your screened porch and enjoy the comfort of faux hardwood floors, ample storage and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
South Bradenton
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$940
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sarasota South, a residential community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Bradenton, FL.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
3 Units Available
Samoset
Palms at Cortez
3810 5th St E, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
978 sqft
Modern apartment residences with a wood flooring, spacious living areas and modern kitchens. Balcony or patio offered. On-site pool, clothes care center and picnic area. Within a controlled, gated community.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Holmes Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Holmes Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Holmes Beach 2 Bedroom ApartmentsHolmes Beach 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsHolmes Beach 3 Bedroom Apartments
Holmes Beach Apartments with BalconiesHolmes Beach Apartments with ParkingHolmes Beach Apartments with Pools
Holmes Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersHolmes Beach Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLCitrus Park, FLEnglewood, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLSiesta Key, FLOldsmar, FL
Vamo, FLSafety Harbor, FLNorth Port, FLCheval, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLKenneth City, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLSouth Venice, FLFruitville, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee