3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM
77 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Holmes Beach, FL
529 KEY ROYALE DRIVE
529 Key Royale Drive, Holmes Beach, FL
BOATER'S PARADISE! With dramatic water views from every room this spacious move in ready 6 bedroom 5 bath home is located in the highly sought after waterfront community of Key Royale and boasts 4,500 square feet of living space.
104 78TH STREET
104 78th Street, Holmes Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1813 sqft
This Gulf Front Condo offers award winning views and gorgeous sunsets daily!! Relax in the porch hammock and enjoy the breeze, ocean waves and unobstructed views.
Results within 1 mile of Holmes Beach
2500 GULF DRIVE N
2500 Gulf Drive North, Bradenton Beach, FL
Weekly Rental. Sleeps 15. Short Term renting available at this beautifully, furnished, beachfront home with gas heated pool and spa. This beachfront home has 5 ensuite bedrooms, 5 baths, 2 1/2 baths and 4 car garage pool and spa.
Results within 5 miles of Holmes Beach
37 Tidy island Bvd
37 Tidy Island Boulevard, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
2718 sqft
37 Tidy island Bvd Available 07/01/20 Living in Paradise on Tidy Island - Welcome to the unspoiled paradise of Tidy island facing Sarasota Bay and Anna Maria island! Tidy island features 240 acres of preserve, bird sanctuary and wildlife.
West Bradenton
6905 Arbor Oaks Ct
6905 Arbor Oaks Court, Bradenton, FL
Impressive Two-STORY 4 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath West Bradenton Home! This home is ready for you! - Spacious cul-de-sac home located in the community of Arbor Oaks west Bradenton! The location places you only 5 miles to Robinson Preserve and 7.
7730 34th Ave W Unit 101
7730 34th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1857 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7730 34th Ave W Unit 101 in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
3420 77th St W Unit 301
3420 77th Street West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1857 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3420 77th St W Unit 301 in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1204 83rd St NW
1204 83rd Street Northwest, Manatee County, FL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1204 83rd St NW in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Cortez
12312 EGRET HARBOUR WAY
12312 Egret Harbour Way, Cortez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1988 sqft
Looking for a Quaint and Tranquil community? Stop right here. This beautiful 3BR/2BA town home located in Harbour Landing is ready for it's new occupant. Located less than 1 mile to the gorgeous Gulf beaches at Anna Maria Island. Huge 3 car garage.
West Bradenton
3774 RAINFOREST COURT
3774 Rainforest Court, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Dumont model by Taylor Morrison. Wonderful pool home in Palma Sola Trace, one of West Bradenton's most sought after communities. Restaurants, grocery, and other stores nearby. Only a few miles to IMG Academy, Anna Maria Island & Coquina beaches.
West Bradenton
3621 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE
3621 Summerwind Circle, Bradenton, FL
Beautiful two story home located in Palma Sola Trace. Only 5 minutes from IMG Academy, Ana Maria Island beach, restaurants, chopping center, and much more. 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage.
Perico
258 SAPPHIRE LAKE DRIVE
258 Sapphire Lake Drive, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2072 sqft
Easy to see and show even with social distancing. Check it out.
601 Wildlife Glen
601 Wildlife Glen, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2288 sqft
Your perfect abode! This executive 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom pool home located in the gated community of Estuary.
Perico
319 COMPASS POINT DRIVE
319 Compass Point Drive, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2159 sqft
Available for Annual Lease or Lease/Purchase. Custom high-end finishes abound in this 3 bedroom/3 bathroom luxe coach home.
West Bradenton
7234 HAMILTON ROAD
7234 Hamilton Road, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1277 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the highly sought after community of Palma Sola Trace in Bradenton! On the first floor of this inviting condo is a roomy garage with plenty of storage room for added convenience.
Perico
391 ARUBA CIRCLE
391 Aruba Circle, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1668 sqft
AMAZING FURNISHED PENTHOUSE CONDO IN GATED MARINA WALK IN ONE PARTICULAR HARBOUR! NOW AVAILABLE AS A MONTHLY RENT WITH THE POSSIBILITYOF A LEASE OPTION TO BUY! Outstanding location, great amenities, new marina, Beach Club even a new waterfront
Perico
388 ARUBA CIRCLE
388 Aruba Circle, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1664 sqft
INTRODUCING ONE PARTICULAR HARBOUR.
589 BAYVIEW DRIVE
589 Bayview Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1664 sqft
POOL HOME ON CANAL WITH POOL AND BOAT DOCK CLOSE TO BEACH This three bedroom plus two bath home is located on a deep water canal and ready for you to enjoy your choice of water activities.
601 RUSSELL STREET
601 Russell Street, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1050 sqft
VILLAGE VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BAY AND BEACH. The perfect beach house getaway in the historic village of Longbeach, this 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom elevated home has a huge front porch for enjoying tropical breezes.
Cortez
3833 117TH STREET W
3833 117th Street West, Cortez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1245 sqft
Two Miles to the beautiful Gulf beaches of Anna Maria Island.
6917 BAYSIDE DRIVE
6917 Bayside Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1724 sqft
SPECTACULAR SUNRISE VIEWS! "CAPE COD" COTTAGE MONTHLY "PET FRIENDLY" RENTAL AVAILABLE IN THE HISTORIC VILLAGE OF LONGBOAT KEY.
Cortez
9211 43RD TERRACE W
9211 43rd Terrace West, Cortez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3766 sqft
You don't want to miss this rental! Large open concept town home located in the private gated community in The Villas of Rinacita. 3 BR/3 1/2 BA. Guest suite on the first floor with a full bathroom.
1302 85TH STREET COURT NW
1302 85th Street Court Northwest, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1787 sqft
This lovely 3 BR/2 BA home is all about charm, elegance and comfort. From the lofty king bed in the master bedroom to the comfortable leather living and family room furniture as well as the beautiful screened in solar heated pool.
Perico
283 SAINT LUCIA DRIVE
283 Saint Lucia Drive, Bradenton, FL
WELCOME TO PARADISE!! This home is located in Harbour Isle, a Jimmy Buffett inspired community. Enjoy gorgeous water views and sunsets on Anna Maria Sound.
