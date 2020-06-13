199 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bayshore Gardens, FL
Bayshore Gardens: Suburban living off the Gulf of Mexico, there is nearly 170 campsites within the greater Bayshore Gardens area. Bring your tent and sleeping bag for some outdoors fun!
Florida is a state with a great deal to offer. From Miami to Tampa, there is no shortage of metropolitan and beachfront activities for residents to enjoy. However, for those who want to have beachfront views without being inside the sometimes-congested major cities, it can be hard to find friendly suburban neighborhoods. Bayshore Gardens is located about an hour drive south of Tampa, and is right next to Sarasota Bay. It is a fairly cozy residential community; the population was just over 17,000 according to the 2010 United States Census. Despite its size, Bayshore Gardens has a number of waterfront activities and scenic vistas for residents and visitors to enjoy. See more
Finding an apartment in Bayshore Gardens that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.