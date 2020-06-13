Apartment List
199 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bayshore Gardens, FL

Finding an apartment in Bayshore Gardens that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bri... Read Guide >

Bay Shore Gardens
1 Unit Available
6820 W 26th St W
6820 26th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1667 sqft
6820 W 26th St W Available 06/20/20 A Sailor's Dream - Now here is a rental! Remodeled canal front home on sailboat water! New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, bathrooms updated.

1 Unit Available
5310 26th St W Unit 506
5310 26th Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Bradenton. At over 950 sq. ft. this spacious, split-floor plan condo has living and dining areas separated by the immaculate walk-through kitchen.

Bay Shore Gardens
1 Unit Available
6428 Wellesley Drive
6428 Wellesley Drive, Bayshore Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1368 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
5609 23rd Street West
5609 23rd Street West, Bayshore Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
- Available July 1st - 2 bed 1 bath in West Bradenton, with carport, laundry room with hookups, large backyard partially fenced. Half Duplex, pets considered. Application fee $75 per person. credit over 600 move in costs are 1st and security.

1 Unit Available
5310 26TH STREET W
5310 26th St W, Bayshore Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
960 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the heart of Bradenton. At over 950 sq. ft. this spacious, split-floor plan condo has living and dining areas separated by the immaculate walk-through kitchen.

Bay Shore Gardens
1 Unit Available
6027 ARLENE WAY
6027 Arlene Way, Bayshore Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
891 sqft
AVAILABLE 2021 SEASONAL RENTAL. MUST BE MINIMUM 90 DAYS PER ASSOCIATION RULES. Could be a short term rental or annual rental after January 2021. Cute Villa in 55+ plus community right next door to the community pool.
Results within 1 mile of Bayshore Gardens
South Bradenton
13 Units Available
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sarasota South, a residential community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Bradenton, FL.
11 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
13 Units Available
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
995 sqft
Apartments with new carpet and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool with cabana and internet cafe. Located off Bayshore Gardens Parkway near Sarasota Bay and State College of Florida.

South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4935 25th St. West #103
4935 25th Street West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
4935 25th St. West #103 Available 07/04/20 FULLY RENOVATED TOWNHOME w/ PRIVATE FENCED YARD - Renovated 1050 sq. ft. 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath townhome with private fenced rear yard. All appliances included as well as washer/dryer.

South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
144 Pinehurst Dr
144 Pinehurst Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1158 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 144 Pinehurst Dr in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!

South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
267 Sherwood Dr
267 Sherwood Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1728 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 267 Sherwood Dr in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!

South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4916 31st St W # A
4916 31st Street West, South Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1102 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4916 31st St W # A in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!

Oneco
1 Unit Available
111 50th Avenue Plaza West
111 50th Avenue Plaza West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$895
600 sqft
Ready for some fun in the sun? Right now, you can rent a 2 bed/ 1.5 bath home for only $895.00 which includes the lot fees. This home is located in Heather Hills, a 55+, professionally managed manufactured home community.

Whitfield
1 Unit Available
318 Pearl Avenue
318 Pearl Avenue, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1972 sqft
Welcome to Sarasota, Fl , Beautiful home 3 bed 2 bath. -Pets allowed, maximum 2, no aggressive breeds. -Tenant pays all utilities. -Large kitchen with lots of cabinets. - Lots of natural light! -Fully fenced yard.

South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
758 OAKVIEW DRIVE
758 Oakview Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1304 sqft
Beautiful pet-friendly condo rental with one covered parking space and plenty of guest parking. Has been completely updated this year and has a gorgeous lake view from the large enclosed lanai.

1 Unit Available
5400 34TH STREET W
5400 34th Street West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1245 sqft
Beautiful 2nd floor FURNISHED condo located in Morton Village. This is a 55+ community. 2BR/2BA assigned parking. Heated community pool. Great location by plenty of retail stores and restaurants. Short ride to Gorgeous Anna Maria Island.

1 Unit Available
4721 61st Ave Dr W
4721 61st Avenue Drive West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1945 sqft
Anual rental where you can afford to dwell well! Location is key in this furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, with private pool, tucked away in Palm Court Villas.

Oneco
1 Unit Available
716 49TH AVENUE W
716 49th Avenue West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Don't miss this delightfully landscaped 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in the 55+ community of Fair Lane Acres.

South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
554 LAKESIDE DRIVE
554 Lakeside Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
940 sqft
2nd floor unit with stair access only. Beautiful Wildewood Springs 2BR/2BA unit comes with 2 twins in the Master bedroom and a Queen in the Guest room. Cozy Florida room with a beautiful view of the lush landscape. Heated pool, hot tub and tennis.

South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
718 OAKVIEW DRIVE
718 Oakview Drive, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
940 sqft
Relaxing retreat among the mature oaks in this peaceful sanctuary. Settle in and soak up the serenity, the warm Florida sunshine and the beautiful Gulf breezes in this 2nd floor, 2 BR/2 BA unit in Wildewood Springs.
Results within 5 miles of Bayshore Gardens
Braden River East
64 Units Available
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$915
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$938
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1258 sqft
Pet-friendly community with riverfront views. Spacious units with private patios/balconies. Grounds are on 100 acres, with lighted tennis courts, waterfall pools, and boat docks with Gulf access.
$
Downtown Bradenton
11 Units Available
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,108
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from Bishop Planetarium, Manatee Performing Arts Center, and the Riverwalk. Units include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and washer dryer hookup. Community includes parking, pool, and courtyard.
29 Units Available
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$1,063
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,156
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1002 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
City Guide for Bayshore Gardens, FL

Bayshore Gardens: Suburban living off the Gulf of Mexico, there is nearly 170 campsites within the greater Bayshore Gardens area. Bring your tent and sleeping bag for some outdoors fun!

Florida is a state with a great deal to offer. From Miami to Tampa, there is no shortage of metropolitan and beachfront activities for residents to enjoy. However, for those who want to have beachfront views without being inside the sometimes-congested major cities, it can be hard to find friendly suburban neighborhoods. Bayshore Gardens is located about an hour drive south of Tampa, and is right next to Sarasota Bay. It is a fairly cozy residential community; the population was just over 17,000 according to the 2010 United States Census. Despite its size, Bayshore Gardens has a number of waterfront activities and scenic vistas for residents and visitors to enjoy. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bayshore Gardens, FL

Finding an apartment in Bayshore Gardens that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

