/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:31 PM
154 Apartments for rent in Holmes Beach, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
6500 FLOTILLA DRIVE
6500 Flotilla Drive, Holmes Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1150 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in West Bay Point and Moorings with sweeping second floor views of the community pool, and a distant view of the bay. This unit is furnished and includes washer/dryer in the front screened patio area.
1 of 50
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
529 KEY ROYALE DRIVE
529 Key Royale Drive, Holmes Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$17,500
4546 sqft
BOATER'S PARADISE! With dramatic water views from every room this spacious move in ready 6 bedroom 5 bath home is located in the highly sought after waterfront community of Key Royale and boasts 4,500 square feet of living space.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
6200 FLOTILLA DRIVE
6200 Flotilla Drive, Holmes Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1114 sqft
Beautiful first floor condo, END unit, Water view, Water access, Waterfront complex. Visitor boat drop off/pick up dock, Kayak storage available, Tennis, Swimming Pool, Anna Maria Island Holmes Beach.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
104 78TH STREET
104 78th Street, Holmes Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1813 sqft
This Gulf Front Condo offers award winning views and gorgeous sunsets daily!! Relax in the porch hammock and enjoy the breeze, ocean waves and unobstructed views.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
4004 6TH AVENUE
4004 6th Avenue, Holmes Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
675 sqft
Highly sought after annual rental in Holmes Beach. Upstairs 1 bedroom, 1 full bath renovated fully furnished condo close to the beach. Full size washer and dryer in unit. Includes all utilities except for Cable and internet.
Results within 1 mile of Holmes Beach
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2500 GULF DRIVE N
2500 Gulf Drive North, Bradenton Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,900
3080 sqft
Weekly Rental. Sleeps 15. Short Term renting available at this beautifully, furnished, beachfront home with gas heated pool and spa. This beachfront home has 5 ensuite bedrooms, 5 baths, 2 1/2 baths and 4 car garage pool and spa.
Results within 5 miles of Holmes Beach
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
10 Units Available
Perico
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1025 sqft
Great location near Robinson Nature Preserve and the beaches of Anna Maria Island. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour laundry, basketball court, pool and dog park.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
West Bradenton
3727 Summerwind Circle
3727 Summerwind Circle, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
3057 sqft
Palma Sola Trace 3/2.5 annual, Turnkey furnished - This beautifully decorated turnkey furnished 2 story home has over 3000 sq. ft. of living space and is centrally located with only 5 miles to Bradenton Beach.
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3420 77th St W Unit 301
3420 77th Street West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1857 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3420 77th St W Unit 301 in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1204 83rd St NW
1204 83rd Street Northwest, Manatee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2545 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1204 83rd St NW in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7730 34th Ave W Unit 101
7730 34th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1857 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7730 34th Ave W Unit 101 in Manatee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Perico
258 SAPPHIRE LAKE DRIVE
258 Sapphire Lake Drive, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2072 sqft
You can live where others vacation! This three bedroom/two bathroom water view condo is available furnished for a 12 month lease ($5,000/month).
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
7408 6TH AVENUE NW
7408 6th Avenue Northwest, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1809 sqft
Luxury Pool Home 5 mi to Anna Maria Island! Are you building? Need a short-term, furnished rental while you prepare to close on a home? "Coastal Retreat" is newly furnished to created a wonderful escape.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Cortez
9604 CORTEZ ROAD W
9604 Cortez Road West, Cortez, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1599 sqft
A home for you and your boat! Available now to rent on a annual basis, this spacious Penthouse unit offers views across to Palma Sola Bay and the intra coastal waterway.
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
West Bradenton
6907 Playa Bella Dr
6907 Playa Bella Drive, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1525 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6907 Playa Bella Dr in Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
6701 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
6701 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1449 sqft
Live the life that you have been dreaming about! Walk right out your first floor condo onto the sandy Whitney Beach at Longboat Key.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Cortez
4815 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE
4815 Independence Drive, Cortez, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1147 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR THIS COMING 2021 WINTER SEASON! Minutes from the Beautiful Gulf beaches on Anna Maria Island. This 2nd floor updated condo is located in Mount Vernon. Master bedroom has a queen size bed plus a full.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
West Bradenton
3774 RAINFOREST COURT
3774 Rainforest Court, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3057 sqft
Dumont model by Taylor Morrison. Wonderful pool home in Palma Sola Trace, one of West Bradenton's most sought after communities. Restaurants, grocery, and other stores nearby. Only a few miles to IMG Academy, Anna Maria Island & Coquina beaches.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
West Bradenton
3621 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE
3621 Summerwind Circle, Bradenton, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3057 sqft
Beautiful two story home located in Palma Sola Trace. Only 5 minutes from IMG Academy, Ana Maria Island beach, restaurants, chopping center, and much more. 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage.
1 of 78
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Perico
319 COMPASS POINT DRIVE
319 Compass Point Drive, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2159 sqft
Available for Annual Lease or Lease/Purchase. Custom high-end finishes abound in this 3 bedroom/3 bathroom luxe coach home.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
6750 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
6750 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1449 sqft
OFF-SEASON BAYSIDE VACATION RENTAL close to the beach. Turnkey furnished 2 bed/2 bath unit with king bed in master bedroom and twins in guest. Additional couch and TV viewing area in guest bedroom. Sleeps 6.
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
615 DREAM ISLAND ROAD
615 Dream Island Road, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1293 sqft
WEEKLY RENTALS AVAILABLE in Harbour Villa Club on Longboat Key offering one of the island's most gorgeous Bay Views in a tropical paradise resort setting! Spacious and updated turnkey furnished 2nd floor end unit.
1 of 61
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Perico
391 ARUBA CIRCLE
391 Aruba Circle, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1668 sqft
AMAZING FURNISHED PENTHOUSE CONDO IN GATED MARINA WALK IN ONE PARTICULAR HARBOUR! NOW AVAILABLE AS A MONTHLY RENT WITH THE POSSIBILITYOF A LEASE OPTION TO BUY! Outstanding location, great amenities, new marina, Beach Club even a new waterfront
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:24pm
1 Unit Available
Bradenton Beach
108 N 9th St
108 9th Street North, Bradenton Beach, FL
Studio
$1,495
450 sqft
Watch the sunset daily! Refreshed airy beach studio apartments with lovely porches and just across the street from the beach, bars and great restaurants. Apartments have been repainted inside and out and are refreshed for a nice beach hideaway.
Similar Pages
Holmes Beach 1 BedroomsHolmes Beach 2 BedroomsHolmes Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHolmes Beach 3 Bedrooms
Holmes Beach Apartments with BalconyHolmes Beach Apartments with GarageHolmes Beach Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FL