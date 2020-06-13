Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:16 AM

89 Apartments for rent in Holmes Beach, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6500 FLOTILLA DRIVE
6500 Flotilla Drive, Holmes Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1150 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in West Bay Point and Moorings with sweeping second floor views of the community pool, and a distant view of the bay. This unit is furnished and includes washer/dryer in the front screened patio area.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6816 PALM DRIVE
6816 Palm Drive, Holmes Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
650 sqft
Recently updated 1/2 duplex. New kitchen. Washer/dryer hookups. Large garage. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, open deck, covered patio, and spacious yard in Holmes Beach. This quiet property on Anna Maria Island overlooks Spring Lake and has a wood dock.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
529 KEY ROYALE DRIVE
529 Key Royale Drive, Holmes Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$17,500
4546 sqft
BOATER'S PARADISE! With dramatic water views from every room this spacious move in ready 6 bedroom 5 bath home is located in the highly sought after waterfront community of Key Royale and boasts 4,500 square feet of living space.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
104 78TH STREET
104 78th Street, Holmes Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1813 sqft
This Gulf Front Condo offers award winning views and gorgeous sunsets daily!! Relax in the porch hammock and enjoy the breeze, ocean waves and unobstructed views.
Results within 5 miles of Holmes Beach
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Perico
18 Units Available
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,248
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1025 sqft
Great location near Robinson Nature Preserve and the beaches of Anna Maria Island. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour laundry, basketball court, pool and dog park.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
690 BROADWAY STREET
690 Broadway Street, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1231 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a rare find in the heart of Longboat Key Village. Walk to beach and only steps from the boat ramp and the new Shore Restaurant. This is Old Florida Beach living at it's best.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
6905 Arbor Oaks Ct
6905 Arbor Oaks Court, Bradenton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,885
3055 sqft
Impressive Two-STORY 4 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath West Bradenton Home! This home is ready for you! - Spacious cul-de-sac home located in the community of Arbor Oaks west Bradenton! The location places you only 5 miles to Robinson Preserve and 7.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
6907 Playa Bella Dr
6907 Playa Bella Drive, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1525 sqft
7 miles to Robinson Preserve and 7.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7730 34th Ave W Unit 101
7730 34th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1857 sqft


1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3420 77th St W Unit 301
3420 77th Street West, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1857 sqft


1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1204 83rd St NW
1204 83rd Street Northwest, Manatee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2545 sqft


1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Cortez
1 Unit Available
12312 EGRET HARBOUR WAY
12312 Egret Harbour Way, Cortez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1988 sqft
Looking for a Quaint and Tranquil community? Stop right here. This beautiful 3BR/2BA town home located in Harbour Landing is ready for it's new occupant. Located less than 1 mile to the gorgeous Gulf beaches at Anna Maria Island. Huge 3 car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3774 RAINFOREST COURT
3774 Rainforest Court, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3057 sqft
Dumont model by Taylor Morrison. Wonderful pool home in Palma Sola Trace, one of West Bradenton's most sought after communities. Restaurants, grocery, and other stores nearby. Only a few miles to IMG Academy, Anna Maria Island & Coquina beaches.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Bradenton Beach
1 Unit Available
115 3RD STREET S
115 3rd Street South, Bradenton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1009 sqft
This property Commercially zoned is diagonal Bridge Tender & Dockside Bar, across from the New Bridge Street Mall & Daiquiri Deck.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
7234 HAMILTON ROAD
7234 Hamilton Road, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1277 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the highly sought after community of Palma Sola Trace in Bradenton! On the first floor of this inviting condo is a roomy garage with plenty of storage room for added convenience.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:31am
Bradenton Beach
1 Unit Available
108 N 9th St
108 9th Street North, Bradenton Beach, FL
Studio
$1,495
450 sqft
Watch the sunset daily! Refreshed airy beach studio apartments with lovely porches and just across the street from the beach, bars and great restaurants. Apartments have been repainted inside and out and are refreshed for a nice beach hideaway.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6800 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
6800 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1287 sqft
Are you looking for a tranquil getaway? This 2 BR/2BA rental is your answer! Located on the hidden gem of Whitney Beach on Longboat Key, this second floor fully furnished condo will melt your stress away.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
601 RUSSELL STREET
601 Russell Street, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1050 sqft
VILLAGE VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BAY AND BEACH. The perfect beach house getaway in the historic village of Longbeach, this 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom elevated home has a huge front porch for enjoying tropical breezes.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6701 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
6701 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1449 sqft
Live the life that you have been dreaming about! Walk right out your first floor condo onto the sandy Whitney Beach at Longboat Key.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Cortez
1 Unit Available
9422 ANDOVER CIRCLE
9422 Andover Circle, Cortez, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1242 sqft
Ground level furnished villa with glassed in patio and extra storage on carport. Clubhouse, pool, tennis conveniently located right outside the back door. Community offers numerous activities daily. Public beaches approximately 5 miles away.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Cortez
1 Unit Available
3833 117TH STREET W
3833 117th Street West, Cortez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1245 sqft
Two Miles to the beautiful Gulf beaches of Anna Maria Island.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3646 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE
3646 Summerwind Circle, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
2021 sqft
Nicely furnished two bedroom, two bath home. There is a den which has been converted to a bedroom that has twin beds, but no closet. Master bedroom has king bed; master bath has separate shower, garden tub and dual sinks.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6917 BAYSIDE DRIVE
6917 Bayside Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1724 sqft
SPECTACULAR SUNRISE VIEWS! "CAPE COD" COTTAGE MONTHLY "PET FRIENDLY" RENTAL AVAILABLE IN THE HISTORIC VILLAGE OF LONGBOAT KEY.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
7721 4TH AVENUE W
7721 4th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1105 sqft
Enchanting 2 BR/2 BA hideaway.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Holmes Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Holmes Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

