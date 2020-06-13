Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:36 PM

145 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ellenton, FL

Finding an apartment in Ellenton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
Ellenton
1 Unit Available
2216 29th Avenue East
2216 29th Avenue East, Ellenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1395 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVALIABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Palmetto, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and 1,395 sq ft.

1 of 1

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Ellenton
1 Unit Available
507 25th Dr. E
507 25th Drive East, Ellenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1744 sqft
507 25th Dr. E Available 06/08/20 For Lease - Beautiful established family community at Plantation Bay Ellenton. This pool home features 3 Bedroom - 2 Bath - 2 Car Garage. Close to Manatee River and easy access to I75, shopping malls and beaches.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 05:22pm
Ellenton
1 Unit Available
3208 14th Court East
3208 14th Court East, Ellenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1557 sqft
Annual rental home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the community of South Oak. This magnificent offers with an open floor plan and showcases three bedrooms, two baths plus a two-car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Ellenton
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Braden River East
64 Units Available
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$915
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$938
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1258 sqft
Pet-friendly community with riverfront views. Spacious units with private patios/balconies. Grounds are on 100 acres, with lighted tennis courts, waterfall pools, and boat docks with Gulf access.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
Downtown Bradenton
12 Units Available
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,132
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,088
1450 sqft
Located just steps from Bishop Planetarium, Manatee Performing Arts Center, and the Riverwalk. Units include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and washer dryer hookup. Community includes parking, pool, and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
$
Joel
9 Units Available
Preserve at Riverwalk
360 11th St E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1228 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with open floor plans, stainless appliances, granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets. Amenities include resort-style pool, sundeck with outdoor kitchen and fire pit. Near Riverwalk and historic Manatee Village.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Old Manatee Village
1 Unit Available
1030 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP
1030 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful terrace condo in sought after Tidewater Preserve community. This fourth floor, turnkey furnished condo has 1,120 square feet, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a split floor plan.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Ayres Point
1 Unit Available
207 22ND STREET NE
207 22nd Street Northeast, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1414 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, home has a nice kitchen with a lot of cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. It also has a separate laundry room near the car port with the washer and dryer already in place, a fenced back yard and a screened in lanai.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:22pm
1 Unit Available
6115 25th St E
6115 25th Street East, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
2398 sqft
Rental townhome located in the community of Bougainvillea Place This beautifully appointed townhome offers three bedroom,a bonus room/office, plus two half baths, along with a 2 car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Old Manatee Village
1 Unit Available
1010 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP
1010 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***Be the First to rent a Brand-New beautifully fully furnished Luxury 2/2 Condo in Beautiful Tidewater Preserve***4th Floor unit with breathtaking views of the Manatee River. Smart Home Technology.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:27pm
Braden River East
1 Unit Available
1149 RIVERSCAPE STREET
1149 Riverscape Street, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2332 sqft
Beautifully Appointed Turnkey Furnished Carriage Home Awaits You.....3-4 months available....possible extension if needed. 3B/2B/2C with office. Open Floor Plan with lanai overlooking the Breathtaking Lagoon/Marina.....
Results within 5 miles of Ellenton
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
South Bradenton
13 Units Available
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sarasota South, a residential community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Bradenton, FL.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
10 Units Available
Arbor Oaks at Bradenton
5400 26th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$951
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,086
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1028 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Oaks Apartments in beautiful Bradenton, Florida. We are hidden among the beautiful tropical landscaping of 27 acres just 15 minutes from Anna Maria Island, Bradenton Beach, and Holmes Beach.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
36 Units Available
ParkCrest Landings
5725 1st Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,627
1357 sqft
Resort-style community with lakeside pool and walking trails. Architectural style with elegant interiors, high ceilings and modern appliances. Minutes from Tom Bennett Park & Playground Pavilion and I-75. Grill area and green space.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:08pm
Norma Lloyd Park
5 Units Available
Treesdale
1818 9th Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,423
1113 sqft
Quaint community with an on-site pool, playground and clubhouse. Dogs and cats welcomed. Recently renovated apartments featuring in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Smoke-free units available. A modern area with a Wi-Fi cafe.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:30pm
7 Units Available
Terraces of Peridia
3880 Palm Isle Place, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
945 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terraces of Peridia in Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Downtown Bradenton
54 Units Available
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1401 sqft
Discover a perfect lifestyle in Bradenton’s newest apartment community. Aria will provide sanctuary and satisfaction for the busy professional.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Braden River East
82 Units Available
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,133
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1517 sqft
Vibrant, stylish gated community on an old Florida tidewater preserve. Enjoy nature walks, beach-style saltwater pool and shimmering lakes with night-lit fountains. Impressive apartments feature lofty ceilings, high-caliber kitchens and screened lanais with stunning views.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
Samoset
4 Units Available
Palms at Cortez
3810 5th St E, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
978 sqft
Modern apartment residences with a wood flooring, spacious living areas and modern kitchens. Balcony or patio offered. On-site pool, clothes care center and picnic area. Within a controlled, gated community.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated September 5 at 11:34pm
Samoset
Contact for Availability
Oasis at Belmont Park
4300 18th St E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1002 sqft
Located in the heart of Bradenton, Florida, the Oasis at Belmont Park truly is an oasis! The Oasis boasts convenient access to public transport for travel to business areas, shopping centers, and restaurants.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Palmetto
1 Unit Available
1602 21st Ave. W
1602 21st Avenue West, Palmetto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1792 sqft
1602 21st Ave.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
4935 25th St. West #103
4935 25th Street West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
4935 25th St. West #103 Available 07/04/20 FULLY RENOVATED TOWNHOME w/ PRIVATE FENCED YARD - Renovated 1050 sq. ft. 2 bed, 1 1/2 bath townhome with private fenced rear yard. All appliances included as well as washer/dryer.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
1004 W 27th Ave Unit B
1004 27th Avenue West, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
565 sqft
Remodeled 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Fully updated 1/1 Duplex with 540 sq ft. Vinyl wood flooring with white shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted walls and updated bathroom.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8636 Stone Harbour Loop
8636 Stone Harbour Loop, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2042 sqft
8636 Stone Harbour Loop Available 07/01/20 Large Pool & Golf Course Home in Heritage Harbour - NOTE: POOL AND LAWN CARE INCLUDED IN RENT. Resort style living in this spacious 3 bed 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Ellenton, FL

Finding an apartment in Ellenton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

