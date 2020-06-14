Apartment List
/
FL
/
holmes beach
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:14 AM

48 Apartments for rent in Holmes Beach, FL with garage

Holmes Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
6816 PALM DRIVE
6816 Palm Drive, Holmes Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
650 sqft
Recently updated 1/2 duplex. New kitchen. Washer/dryer hookups. Large garage. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, open deck, covered patio, and spacious yard in Holmes Beach. This quiet property on Anna Maria Island overlooks Spring Lake and has a wood dock.
Results within 1 mile of Holmes Beach

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2500 GULF DRIVE N
2500 Gulf Drive North, Bradenton Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$6,900
3080 sqft
Weekly Rental. Sleeps 15. Short Term renting available at this beautifully, furnished, beachfront home with gas heated pool and spa. This beachfront home has 5 ensuite bedrooms, 5 baths, 2 1/2 baths and 4 car garage pool and spa.
Results within 5 miles of Holmes Beach
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Perico
18 Units Available
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,248
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1025 sqft
Great location near Robinson Nature Preserve and the beaches of Anna Maria Island. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour laundry, basketball court, pool and dog park.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Cortez
1 Unit Available
12312 EGRET HARBOUR WAY
12312 Egret Harbour Way, Cortez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1988 sqft
Looking for a Quaint and Tranquil community? Stop right here. This beautiful 3BR/2BA town home located in Harbour Landing is ready for it's new occupant. Located less than 1 mile to the gorgeous Gulf beaches at Anna Maria Island. Huge 3 car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3774 RAINFOREST COURT
3774 Rainforest Court, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3057 sqft
Dumont model by Taylor Morrison. Wonderful pool home in Palma Sola Trace, one of West Bradenton's most sought after communities. Restaurants, grocery, and other stores nearby. Only a few miles to IMG Academy, Anna Maria Island & Coquina beaches.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3621 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE
3621 Summerwind Circle, Bradenton, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3057 sqft
Beautiful two story home located in Palma Sola Trace. Only 5 minutes from IMG Academy, Ana Maria Island beach, restaurants, chopping center, and much more. 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Perico
1 Unit Available
258 SAPPHIRE LAKE DRIVE
258 Sapphire Lake Drive, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2072 sqft
Easy to see and show even with social distancing. Check it out.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
1 Unit Available
601 Wildlife Glen
601 Wildlife Glen, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2288 sqft
Your perfect abode! This executive 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom pool home located in the gated community of Estuary.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
7234 HAMILTON ROAD
7234 Hamilton Road, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1277 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo in the highly sought after community of Palma Sola Trace in Bradenton! On the first floor of this inviting condo is a roomy garage with plenty of storage room for added convenience.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
720 FOX STREET
720 Fox Street, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1051 sqft
MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BEACH AND BAY. Charming PET FRIENDLY 2-bedroom, 2-bath updated and comfortably furnished single family home with huge back-yard open lanai and close to the Bay. Flat screen cable TVs and WiFi Internet access.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
589 BAYVIEW DRIVE
589 Bayview Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1664 sqft
POOL HOME ON CANAL WITH POOL AND BOAT DOCK CLOSE TO BEACH This three bedroom plus two bath home is located on a deep water canal and ready for you to enjoy your choice of water activities.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Cortez
1 Unit Available
9211 43RD TERRACE W
9211 43rd Terrace West, Cortez, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3766 sqft
You don't want to miss this rental! Large open concept town home located in the private gated community in The Villas of Rinacita. 3 BR/3 1/2 BA. Guest suite on the first floor with a full bathroom.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
6809 20TH AVENUE W
6809 20th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1250 sqft
Settle in and enjoy your lush green surroundings in this lovely Village Green home.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1302 85TH STREET COURT NW
1302 85th Street Court Northwest, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1787 sqft
This lovely 3 BR/2 BA home is all about charm, elegance and comfort. From the lofty king bed in the master bedroom to the comfortable leather living and family room furniture as well as the beautiful screened in solar heated pool.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Perico
1 Unit Available
283 SAINT LUCIA DRIVE
283 Saint Lucia Drive, Bradenton, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
2206 sqft
WELCOME TO PARADISE!! This home is located in Harbour Isle, a Jimmy Buffett inspired community. Enjoy gorgeous water views and sunsets on Anna Maria Sound.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1004 77TH STREET COURT NW
1004 77th Street Court Northwest, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1502 sqft
Enjoy the 2020 off Season in this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath NW Bradenton Pool home situated on a canal waterway. Enjoy your morning coffee while watching the birds frolic and mullet jumping.

1 of 14

Last updated October 16 at 10:39pm
1 Unit Available
1008 77TH STREET COURT NW
1008 77th Street Court Northwest, Manatee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
2306 sqft
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a beautiful lawn, a two-car garage, and charming curb appeal, while the backyard offers lots of outdoor space for weekend entertaining, a large deck for cooking out,
Results within 10 miles of Holmes Beach
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Bradenton
54 Units Available
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1401 sqft
Discover a perfect lifestyle in Bradenton’s newest apartment community. Aria will provide sanctuary and satisfaction for the busy professional.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Bradenton
11 Units Available
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,108
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just steps from Bishop Planetarium, Manatee Performing Arts Center, and the Riverwalk. Units include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and washer dryer hookup. Community includes parking, pool, and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
28 Units Available
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$1,063
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,156
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
1002 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
Verified

1 of 97

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Bay Shore Gardens
24 Units Available
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from the beach with nearby entertainment at The Mall at University Town Center. Relax on your screened porch and enjoy the comfort of faux hardwood floors, ample storage and more.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Memphis
1 Unit Available
3230 6th Avenue West
3230 6th Avenue West, Memphis, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1072 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Palmetto, FL is now available.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ballard Area
1 Unit Available
1529 8th Ave W # B Manatee
1529 8th Ave W, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
Upstairs 2 bed/ 2 bath near downtown Bradenton - Annual Rental - Hurry in to view this 2 bedroom/2 bath property near Manatee Avenue, just a few blocks from downtown Bradenton.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Holmes Beach, FL

Holmes Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Holmes Beach 1 BedroomsHolmes Beach 2 BedroomsHolmes Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHolmes Beach 3 Bedrooms
Holmes Beach Apartments with BalconyHolmes Beach Apartments with GarageHolmes Beach Apartments with Parking
Holmes Beach Apartments with PoolHolmes Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerHolmes Beach Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Port Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FL
St. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLRotonda, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg