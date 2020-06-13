Apartment List
217 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Longboat Key, FL

Finding an apartment in Longboat Key that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
541 Putting Green Lane
541 Putting Green Lane, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,100
2741 sqft
541 Putting Green Lane Available 07/05/20 SEASONAL-Luxury 3 bedroom, 2 bath, canal front, pool home south Longboat Key - This beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is in Country Club Shores, at the southern end of the barrier island,

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:34pm
1 Unit Available
561 Tarawitt Drive
561 Tarawitt Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1800 sqft
Bring your boat to this beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath home that sits on a canal to the intercoastal. The boatlift handles 10,000 lbs and there is also a separate dock and plenty of seawall on this double lot home for other water toys as well.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6020 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
6020 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1716 sqft
BAYSIDE WATERFRONT HOME WITH DOCK AND CLOSE TO BEACH. Three-bedroom / 2-bath home is situated on about a half of acre of lush waterfront property dirertly overlooking Sarasota Bay. Very private and ideal location and boater’s dream.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4440 EXETER DRIVE
4440 Exeter Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1152 sqft
LONGBOAT HARBOUR - BAYSIDE MONTHLY SEASONAL VACATION RENTAL ON LONGBOAT KEY. Gorgeous canal views of Sarasota Bay from this 3rd floor, 2-bed/2-bath Turn-key furnished condo.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
720 FOX STREET
720 Fox Street, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1051 sqft
MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BEACH AND BAY. Charming PET FRIENDLY 2-bedroom, 2-bath updated and comfortably furnished single family home with huge back-yard open lanai and close to the Bay. Flat screen cable TVs and WiFi Internet access.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4500 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
4500 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1312 sqft
EXPANSIVE VIEWS OF SARASOTA BAY from this spacious bay front 1,300 s.f., 2-bedroom, 2-bath 3rd floor condo. Dolphin, manatee and osprey sightings provide year-round enjoyment.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
572 SCHOONER LANE
572 Schooner Lane, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
3221 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bliss and Luxury in Longboat Key! No matter your needs, this exquisitely fully furnished 3BR/3BA with a Den private home will fit them.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1975 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
1975 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1068 sqft
Vacation Rental: Seaplace, a gulf-side community on south Longboat Key. This stunning turnkey furnished 2 bed, 2 bath 4th floor unit (elevator provided) provides everything you need to enjoy a beach vacation.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
747 SAINT JUDES DRIVE S
747 St Judes Drive South, Longboat Key, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,950
667 sqft
Beach House Getaway, Weekly Rate. Vacation short term rental. The Blue Pearl has stunning views, surrounded by waterways, the perfect quiet spot on Longboat Key.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
6917 BAYSIDE DRIVE
6917 Bayside Drive, Longboat Key, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1724 sqft
SPECTACULAR SUNRISE VIEWS! "CAPE COD" COTTAGE MONTHLY "PET FRIENDLY" RENTAL AVAILABLE IN THE HISTORIC VILLAGE OF LONGBOAT KEY.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5601 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
5601 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
975 sqft
2 BED/2 BATH GROUND FLOOR BEACHFRONT CONDO ON THE GULF OF MEXICO Completely updated unit with Gulf front views, walk right onto the beach! New furnishings in this 1st floor unit 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo with king bed in the master bedrooom and Gulf

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4540 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
4540 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1096 sqft
GORGEOUS BAY VIEWS - MONTHLY RENTAL AVAILABLE. Spacious Bayside 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo close to the beach. Sweeping Bay views from this quiet residence next to Bayside preserve with panoramic views of the mangroves and Sarasota Bay.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4545 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
4545 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1340 sqft
SEASONAL BEACHSIDE VACATION RENTAL WITH FULL GULF VIEW. Fantastic views of beach and sunset from this updated 5th floor 2-bedroom, 2-bath turnkey furnished condo. Open floor plan in kitchen, living and dining area.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
5055 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
5055 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1484 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GULFSIDE MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL. Beachside corner condo with full Gulf views, two balconies and a screened lanai overlooking pool, tennis and clubhouse. Open, spacious and private wrap-around floorplan with tropical decor.
Results within 5 miles of Longboat Key
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
25 Units Available
The DeSota
1415 2nd St, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,725
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,560
2071 sqft
Spacious kitchens with quartz countertops, European-style cabinets, and plank flooring in the living and kitchen areas. Conveniently located with easy access to Main Street and the Waterfront.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
29 Units Available
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$1,063
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,156
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1002 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
28 Units Available
The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop, Sarasota, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1319 sqft
Be prepared for a life of luxury. The newest community in Sarasota, Florida, The Loop at 2800 will feature plenty of indulgences.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
South Bradenton
13 Units Available
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sarasota South, a residential community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in Bradenton, FL.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1250 sqft
Apartments feature oversized closets, breakfast bars, and vaulted ceilings. Site amenities include a dog park, boat parking, and garage. Situated south of 53rd Avenue West near Riverwalk Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
13 Units Available
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$945
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
995 sqft
Apartments with new carpet and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool with cabana and internet cafe. Located off Bayshore Gardens Parkway near Sarasota Bay and State College of Florida.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
10 Units Available
Arbor Oaks at Bradenton
5400 26th St W, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$951
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,086
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1028 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Oaks Apartments in beautiful Bradenton, Florida. We are hidden among the beautiful tropical landscaping of 27 acres just 15 minutes from Anna Maria Island, Bradenton Beach, and Holmes Beach.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
West Bradenton
10 Units Available
Solana Vista
5801 Fishermans Dr, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1000 sqft
Quiet community on huge property with lake. Recently renovated with new stainless steel appliances and wood floors. Private fireplace in some units. Tennis court, pool, and clubhouse on site. Near SR-684.
Verified

1 of 97

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Bay Shore Gardens
24 Units Available
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from the beach with nearby entertainment at The Mall at University Town Center. Relax on your screened porch and enjoy the comfort of faux hardwood floors, ample storage and more.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Rosemary District
23 Units Available
The District at Rosemary
710 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota, FL
Studio
$1,340
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,485
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The District at Rosemary in Sarasota. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Longboat Key, FL

Finding an apartment in Longboat Key that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

