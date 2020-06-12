/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
124 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Holmes Beach, FL
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
5200 GULF DRIVE
5200 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1057 sqft
Imagine sunsets like this everyday!!! Enjoy Paradise in this furnished 2 bedroom/2 bath with a fabulous gulf view gulf located in the heart of Holmes Beach in the Martinique(South). Near trolley stop, local shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
6500 FLOTILLA DRIVE
6500 Flotilla Drive, Holmes Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1150 sqft
2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in West Bay Point and Moorings with sweeping second floor views of the community pool, and a distant view of the bay. This unit is furnished and includes washer/dryer in the front screened patio area.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
6200 FLOTILLA DRIVE
6200 Flotilla Drive, Holmes Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1114 sqft
Beautiful first floor condo, END unit, Water view, Water access, Waterfront complex. Visitor boat drop off/pick up dock, Kayak storage available, Tennis, Swimming Pool, Anna Maria Island Holmes Beach.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3601 E BAY DRIVE
3601 East Bay Drive, Holmes Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
931 sqft
HOLMES BEACH WEEKLY RENTAL This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condominium is decorated in a beachy-chic style and sleeps 6. Sandy Point is located in a quiet, peaceful complex in the heart of Holmes Beach, which is the heart of Anna Maria Island.
Results within 5 miles of Holmes Beach
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Perico
19 Units Available
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1025 sqft
Great location near Robinson Nature Preserve and the beaches of Anna Maria Island. Units feature patio or balcony, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Luxury community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour laundry, basketball court, pool and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
6907 Playa Bella Dr
6907 Playa Bella Drive, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1525 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6907 Playa Bella Dr in Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Cortez
1 Unit Available
4815 INDEPENDENCE DRIVE
4815 Independence Drive, Cortez, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1147 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR THIS COMING 2021 WINTER SEASON! Minutes from the Beautiful Gulf beaches on Anna Maria Island. This 2nd floor updated condo is located in Mount Vernon. Master bedroom has a queen size bed plus a full.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
6750 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
6750 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1449 sqft
OFF-SEASON BAYSIDE VACATION RENTAL close to the beach. Turnkey furnished 2 bed/2 bath unit with king bed in master bedroom and twins in guest. Additional couch and TV viewing area in guest bedroom. Sleeps 6.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
615 DREAM ISLAND ROAD
615 Dream Island Road, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1293 sqft
WEEKLY RENTALS AVAILABLE in Harbour Villa Club on Longboat Key offering one of the island's most gorgeous Bay Views in a tropical paradise resort setting! Spacious and updated turnkey furnished 2nd floor end unit.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
710 FOX STREET
710 Fox Street, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1130 sqft
PEACOCK PARADISE! - VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BAY AND BEACH. Lovely turnkey furnished 3-bedroom / 2-bath single family home in the desirable historic "Village" of Longboat Key.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
690 BROADWAY STREET
690 Broadway Street, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1231 sqft
This is a rare find in the heart of Longboat Key Village. Walk to beach and only steps from the boat ramp and the new Shore Restaurant. This is Old Florida Beach living at it's best
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
720 FOX STREET
720 Fox Street, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1051 sqft
MONTHLY VACATION RENTAL CLOSE TO BEACH AND BAY. Charming PET FRIENDLY 2-bedroom, 2-bath updated and comfortably furnished single family home with huge back-yard open lanai and close to the Bay. Flat screen cable TVs and WiFi Internet access.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
6800 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
6800 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1287 sqft
Are you looking for a tranquil getaway? This 2 BR/2BA rental is your answer! Located on the hidden gem of Whitney Beach on Longboat Key, this second floor fully furnished condo will melt your stress away.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
6701 GULF OF MEXICO DRIVE
6701 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1449 sqft
Live the life that you have been dreaming about! Walk right out your first floor condo onto the sandy Whitney Beach at Longboat Key.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Cortez
1 Unit Available
9604 CORTEZ ROAD W
9604 Cortez Road West, Cortez, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1218 sqft
Gorgeous remodeled water front condo located at The Waterways! Florida living at it's very best. Bring your boat this rental comes with your own boat slip. Sip your coffee looking at beautiful Palma Sola Bay.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Cortez
1 Unit Available
8728 54TH AVENUE W
8728 54th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1561 sqft
Fully furnished 2BR/2BA ground floor condo in Bay Hollow. 3.1 miles from Anna Maria Island beaches. Small, private, peaceful community on canal with views of Tidy Island wildlife refuge.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Cortez
1 Unit Available
9422 ANDOVER CIRCLE
9422 Andover Circle, Cortez, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1242 sqft
Ground level furnished villa with glassed in patio and extra storage on carport. Clubhouse, pool, tennis conveniently located right outside the back door. Community offers numerous activities daily. Public beaches approximately 5 miles away.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3646 SUMMERWIND CIRCLE
3646 Summerwind Circle, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
2021 sqft
Nicely furnished two bedroom, two bath home. There is a den which has been converted to a bedroom that has twin beds, but no closet. Master bedroom has king bed; master bath has separate shower, garden tub and dual sinks.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
7721 4TH AVENUE W
7721 4th Avenue West, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1105 sqft
Enchanting 2 BR/2 BA hideaway.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
6809 20TH AVENUE W
6809 20th Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1250 sqft
Settle in and enjoy your lush green surroundings in this lovely Village Green home.
Results within 10 miles of Holmes Beach
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
27 Units Available
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1002 sqft
Gated, townhome-style community. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms with ground-level, private entries, modern kitchen, 9-foot ceilings, hardwood-style floors, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, business center. Easy access to local bus line.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown Bradenton
53 Units Available
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1195 sqft
Discover a perfect lifestyle in Bradenton’s newest apartment community. Aria will provide sanctuary and satisfaction for the busy professional.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
995 sqft
Apartments with new carpet and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a swimming pool with cabana and internet cafe. Located off Bayshore Gardens Parkway near Sarasota Bay and State College of Florida.
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
9 Units Available
Arbor Oaks at Bradenton
5400 26th St W, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
1028 sqft
Welcome to Arbor Oaks Apartments in beautiful Bradenton, Florida. We are hidden among the beautiful tropical landscaping of 27 acres just 15 minutes from Anna Maria Island, Bradenton Beach, and Holmes Beach.
