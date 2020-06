Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Recently updated 1/2 duplex. New kitchen. Washer/dryer hookups. Large garage. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, open deck, covered patio, and spacious yard in Holmes Beach.

This quiet property on Anna Maria Island overlooks Spring Lake and has a wood dock. Convenient access to beaches, restaurants and shopping. We require first, last and security deposit. Renter pays all utilities, and maintains lawn.