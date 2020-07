Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Here's your opportunity to live near the beach, " Island Style " . This 3 bedroom, 2 bath beach house is only 6 houses away from beautiful Holmes Beach. There is a free trolley stop just steps from your door. Almost twenty two hundred square feet with a great room open floor plan. The master is set apart from the two guest bedrooms and each have a full bath. Washer & dryer on living floor. Upstairs there is a bonus / game room with plenty of space for a game table and large TV plus a balcony with a peak of the Gulf of Mexico. A two car garage with room at the back to store your water toys. Available Sept. 1st. Pet allowed!