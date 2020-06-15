All apartments in Holly Hill
Find more places like Marina Grande at the Halifax.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holly Hill, FL
/
Marina Grande at the Halifax
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

Marina Grande at the Halifax

231 Riverside Drive · (386) 492-7441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Holly Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

231 Riverside Drive, Holly Hill, FL 32117

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1401 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2441 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
media room
yoga
Live Grande at Marina Grande on the Halifax. 3 bedroom, 3 bath luxury condominium with granite countertops and breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, Italian cabinetry, large pantry, stacked washer/dryer in unit, large walk in closets, double sinks in the master bath, jetted tub and separate enclosed shower. SPECTACULAR VIEWS of the Halifax River, Atlantic Ocean and Daytona Beach from your private balcony with dual access points. Gorgeous resort style, 24-hour guard gated community with over 10,000 SF of amenities. LIVE GRANDE with a movie theatre, party room, fitness center, yoga/Pilates/dance studio, billiards room, game room, library, Wi-Fi throughout, 7 days concierge and two pools. More...
Seasonal and short term leases are Available / 30 day minimum

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5557762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Marina Grande at the Halifax have any available units?
Marina Grande at the Halifax has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Marina Grande at the Halifax have?
Some of Marina Grande at the Halifax's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Marina Grande at the Halifax currently offering any rent specials?
Marina Grande at the Halifax isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Marina Grande at the Halifax pet-friendly?
No, Marina Grande at the Halifax is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holly Hill.
Does Marina Grande at the Halifax offer parking?
Yes, Marina Grande at the Halifax does offer parking.
Does Marina Grande at the Halifax have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Marina Grande at the Halifax offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Marina Grande at the Halifax have a pool?
Yes, Marina Grande at the Halifax has a pool.
Does Marina Grande at the Halifax have accessible units?
No, Marina Grande at the Halifax does not have accessible units.
Does Marina Grande at the Halifax have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Marina Grande at the Halifax has units with dishwashers.
Does Marina Grande at the Halifax have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Marina Grande at the Halifax has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Marina Grande at the Halifax?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Holly Hill 2 BedroomsHolly Hill 3 Bedrooms
Holly Hill Apartments with ParkingHolly Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Holly Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLDeLand, FL
Bithlo, FLSt. Augustine South, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLPonce Inlet, FLSouth Daytona, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity