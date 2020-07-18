1620 Primo Court

Amenities

This is a very modern & energy efficient 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom two story townhouse w/ attached 1 car garage. Security system in place. First floor has open floor plan and a convenient half bathroom. LOTS of closets. Second floor has 3 bedrooms, the master bathroom & the guest bathroom. BRAND NEW washer & dryer are included. Available August 1. Non aggressive breed/ pet OK w/ one time pet fee. Move in costs are $1600 first month's rent + $1600 security deposit. Applications available at showings. No previous evictions.Professionally managed.