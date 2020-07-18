All apartments in Holly Hill
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:00 PM

1620 Primo Court

1620 Primo Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1620 Primo Ct, Holly Hill, FL 32117

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This is a very modern & energy efficient 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom two story townhouse w/ attached 1 car garage. Security system in place. First floor has open floor plan and a convenient half bathroom. LOTS of closets. Second floor has 3 bedrooms, the master bathroom & the guest bathroom. BRAND NEW washer & dryer are included. Available August 1. Non aggressive breed/ pet OK w/ one time pet fee. Move in costs are $1600 first month's rent + $1600 security deposit. Applications available at showings. No previous evictions.Professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Primo Court have any available units?
1620 Primo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holly Hill, FL.
What amenities does 1620 Primo Court have?
Some of 1620 Primo Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Primo Court currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Primo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Primo Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1620 Primo Court is pet friendly.
Does 1620 Primo Court offer parking?
Yes, 1620 Primo Court offers parking.
Does 1620 Primo Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1620 Primo Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Primo Court have a pool?
No, 1620 Primo Court does not have a pool.
Does 1620 Primo Court have accessible units?
No, 1620 Primo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Primo Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1620 Primo Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1620 Primo Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1620 Primo Court does not have units with air conditioning.
