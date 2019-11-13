1846 HACIENDA WAY

Amenities

Updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom adorable home with carport, large fenced in backyard with citrus tree, and shed. Ceramic tile throughout, fresh neutral paint, indoor utility room, plus beautiful kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, soft close blue cabinets, and granite counter tops. Near 19 and Grand Blvd. Minutes from downtown NPR, the Sponge Docks, beaches, and restaurants. Prospective tenant to verify all information. $50/ adult application processing fee. First, last, and security to move in. Call today for your private showing!