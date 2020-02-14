All apartments in Holiday
5119 VICTORIA LANE

Location

5119 Victoria Lane, Holiday, FL 34690
Holiday Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house is located in the Holiday Gardens neighborhood half a mile from US 19 and plenty of shopping and food destinations! Completely remodeled kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite countertops, open floor plan, tile flooring throughout main living areas and carpet in bedrooms, ceiling fans, bonus room that could be used for an office or additional bedroom, a garage to keep your vehicle nicely shaded or for additional storage, and a screened in front porch perfect for relaxing on after a long day. Pet Friendly! Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5119 VICTORIA LANE have any available units?
5119 VICTORIA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 5119 VICTORIA LANE have?
Some of 5119 VICTORIA LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5119 VICTORIA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
5119 VICTORIA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5119 VICTORIA LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5119 VICTORIA LANE is pet friendly.
Does 5119 VICTORIA LANE offer parking?
Yes, 5119 VICTORIA LANE offers parking.
Does 5119 VICTORIA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5119 VICTORIA LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5119 VICTORIA LANE have a pool?
No, 5119 VICTORIA LANE does not have a pool.
Does 5119 VICTORIA LANE have accessible units?
No, 5119 VICTORIA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 5119 VICTORIA LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5119 VICTORIA LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5119 VICTORIA LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5119 VICTORIA LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

