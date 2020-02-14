5119 VICTORIA LANE

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house is located in the Holiday Gardens neighborhood half a mile from US 19 and plenty of shopping and food destinations! Completely remodeled kitchen with cherry cabinets and granite countertops, open floor plan, tile flooring throughout main living areas and carpet in bedrooms, ceiling fans, bonus room that could be used for an office or additional bedroom, a garage to keep your vehicle nicely shaded or for additional storage, and a screened in front porch perfect for relaxing on after a long day. Pet Friendly! Call today!