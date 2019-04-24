5012 Odyssey Ave

Amenities
Conveniently located near the Pinellas / Pasco County line, this cute 3/2/1 home is near major shopping, beaches, restaurants, medical facilities, and the internationally known Tarpon Springs sponge docks. The floor plan offers a living room, Functional eat-in kitchen has counter top stove, built-in oven, and pantry. Lots of light through the window over the sink affording you a view of the rear yard. Two full inside baths, Plenty of room in the rear yard for barbecue or entertaining. Fully fenced and an extra parking pad. Community boat ramp with water access to the Gulf (for a monthly fee). Do not miss this great home!