4922 Panorama Avenue

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

REDUCED! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Fall in love with the open floor plan of this 3BR 1.5BA, one-car garage one-level home! Enjoy a welcoming front porch entry, a great kitchen with custom cabinetry and counters and a walk-out, private backyard that's perfect for get-togethers! Conveniently located, this home has close access to Holiday shops and restaurants. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.