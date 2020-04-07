All apartments in Holiday
4922 Panorama Avenue
Last updated April 7 2020 at 10:18 PM

4922 Panorama Avenue

4922 Panorama Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4922 Panorama Avenue, Holiday, FL 34690
Crest Ridge Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
REDUCED! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Fall in love with the open floor plan of this 3BR 1.5BA, one-car garage one-level home! Enjoy a welcoming front porch entry, a great kitchen with custom cabinetry and counters and a walk-out, private backyard that's perfect for get-togethers! Conveniently located, this home has close access to Holiday shops and restaurants. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4922 Panorama Avenue have any available units?
4922 Panorama Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
Is 4922 Panorama Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4922 Panorama Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4922 Panorama Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4922 Panorama Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 4922 Panorama Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4922 Panorama Avenue offers parking.
Does 4922 Panorama Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4922 Panorama Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4922 Panorama Avenue have a pool?
No, 4922 Panorama Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4922 Panorama Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4922 Panorama Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4922 Panorama Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4922 Panorama Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4922 Panorama Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4922 Panorama Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
