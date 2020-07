Amenities

pet friendly carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

$1,200 - Large 2-3 bed/1.0 bath, within walking distance of Wawa, Subway, Save a Lot, Little Caesar, Bus stop is a few steps away from the house. Water and Garbage pick up included. $50 Application Fee. First and Security Deposit. For more information send an email. Serious application only please.