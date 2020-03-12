All apartments in Holiday
4359 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE

4359 Tahitian Gardens Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4359 Tahitian Gardens Circle, Holiday, FL 34691
Tahitian Gardens Condominiums

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
shuffle board
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
shuffle board
Located in the active 55+ community of Tahitian Gardens. This tastefully updated includes all amenities, basic cable,, sewer, lawn., This 2-bedroom condo comes completely furnished or unfurnished. This unit features beautiful tile floors throughout. The bath has been updated with a walk-in shower, cabinets, vessel sink, and extra linen shelving. The large kitchen includes solid wood cabinets with extra pantry. Very close parking directly in front of the unit. The community has many activities including shuffleboard, arts, and crafts, a bicycling club, bingo, dominoes and card groups. Watch the wildlife as you walk around the scenic lake located directly behind the unit or just relax in the large heated swimming pool. Easy access to shopping, beaches, and Historic Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4359 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE have any available units?
4359 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 4359 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE have?
Some of 4359 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4359 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4359 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4359 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4359 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 4359 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 4359 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 4359 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4359 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4359 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 4359 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 4359 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4359 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4359 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4359 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4359 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4359 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

