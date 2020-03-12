4359 TAHITIAN GARDENS CIRCLE

Amenities

Located in the active 55+ community of Tahitian Gardens. This tastefully updated includes all amenities, basic cable,, sewer, lawn., This 2-bedroom condo comes completely furnished or unfurnished. This unit features beautiful tile floors throughout. The bath has been updated with a walk-in shower, cabinets, vessel sink, and extra linen shelving. The large kitchen includes solid wood cabinets with extra pantry. Very close parking directly in front of the unit. The community has many activities including shuffleboard, arts, and crafts, a bicycling club, bingo, dominoes and card groups. Watch the wildlife as you walk around the scenic lake located directly behind the unit or just relax in the large heated swimming pool. Easy access to shopping, beaches, and Historic Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks