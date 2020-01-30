All apartments in Holiday
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

4050 Darlington Rd.

4050 Darlington Road · No Longer Available
Location

4050 Darlington Road, Holiday, FL 34691
Buena Vista Melody Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom for Rent in Holiday! - $300 off first months rent if rented by January 15th!! Come see this 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage home for rent in Holiday FL! This house features laminate flooring and tile throughout. The kitchen features wood cabinets and white appliances. Just off the open concept living/dining room is a sun-room. The sun-room brings lots of natural light into the house. Just off the sun-room is a large screened in patio, perfect for outdoor entertaining. The backyard is large and fully fenced in. The bedrooms are spacious and have carpet flooring. The bathroom features decorative tile in the shower/tub combo. The 1 car garage houses washer/dryer hook-ups.

Rent: $1050 (includes lawn service)
Security: $1050
Beds: 2
Bath: 1
Sorry no pets allowed

For more information on this listing please contact:
Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc
813-908-0766
www.wcmanagement.info

(RLNE3227541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4050 Darlington Rd. have any available units?
4050 Darlington Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 4050 Darlington Rd. have?
Some of 4050 Darlington Rd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4050 Darlington Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
4050 Darlington Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4050 Darlington Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 4050 Darlington Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 4050 Darlington Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 4050 Darlington Rd. offers parking.
Does 4050 Darlington Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4050 Darlington Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4050 Darlington Rd. have a pool?
No, 4050 Darlington Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 4050 Darlington Rd. have accessible units?
No, 4050 Darlington Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4050 Darlington Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4050 Darlington Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4050 Darlington Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4050 Darlington Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
