4050 Darlington Rd.

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom for Rent in Holiday! - $300 off first months rent if rented by January 15th!! Come see this 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage home for rent in Holiday FL! This house features laminate flooring and tile throughout. The kitchen features wood cabinets and white appliances. Just off the open concept living/dining room is a sun-room. The sun-room brings lots of natural light into the house. Just off the sun-room is a large screened in patio, perfect for outdoor entertaining. The backyard is large and fully fenced in. The bedrooms are spacious and have carpet flooring. The bathroom features decorative tile in the shower/tub combo. The 1 car garage houses washer/dryer hook-ups.



Rent: $1050 (includes lawn service)

Security: $1050

Beds: 2

Bath: 1

Sorry no pets allowed



For more information on this listing please contact:

Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc

813-908-0766

www.wcmanagement.info



(RLNE3227541)