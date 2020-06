Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

Call to see this lovely upstairs 2 bedroom condo located in Holiday Lakes. A 55 + Senior Community. This spacious second floor condo has a

wonderful view of the lake. If privacy is important to you , this floor plan offers space between the King size large master bedroom with bath

attached & Queen size guest room with bath in hallway. Relax in the living room while your dinner is cooking. Eat in Kitchen with a breakfast bar or

small kitchen table by the window.Brand new kitchen and hall flooring. The Lanai is screened and glassed for year round enjoyment. The community

has a very Social Clubhouse and Pool with lots of activities. Small pets ok. No Trucks, motorcycles or boats.