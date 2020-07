Amenities

Fully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 full baths with large Florida room single-family house is available for immediate occupancy. New cabinets and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, tile floor throughout the house. House is located on a large fully fenced yard. Credit and background check will be conducted on all applicants. First and security deposit is required prior to move in.