3640 HOLIDAY LAKE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is located in Holiday Lakes Estates, just off of US 19 and is convenient to plenty of shopping and food destinations right at your fingertips. Great layout with a mixture of beautiful laminate and tile for easy manageability. Recently remodeled kitchen with new cabinets and countertops as well as nicely updated bathrooms. Bonus room just off the kitchen that can be used for whatever purpose you'd like! Laundry room with full size washer/dryer hookups. Pet Friendly! Call today