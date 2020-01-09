All apartments in Holiday
3640 HOLIDAY LAKE DRIVE
3640 HOLIDAY LAKE DRIVE

3640 Holiday Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3640 Holiday Lake Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Holiday Lake Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is located in Holiday Lakes Estates, just off of US 19 and is convenient to plenty of shopping and food destinations right at your fingertips. Great layout with a mixture of beautiful laminate and tile for easy manageability. Recently remodeled kitchen with new cabinets and countertops as well as nicely updated bathrooms. Bonus room just off the kitchen that can be used for whatever purpose you'd like! Laundry room with full size washer/dryer hookups. Pet Friendly! Call today

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3640 HOLIDAY LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
3640 HOLIDAY LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 3640 HOLIDAY LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 3640 HOLIDAY LAKE DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3640 HOLIDAY LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3640 HOLIDAY LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3640 HOLIDAY LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3640 HOLIDAY LAKE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3640 HOLIDAY LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3640 HOLIDAY LAKE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3640 HOLIDAY LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3640 HOLIDAY LAKE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3640 HOLIDAY LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3640 HOLIDAY LAKE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3640 HOLIDAY LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3640 HOLIDAY LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3640 HOLIDAY LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3640 HOLIDAY LAKE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3640 HOLIDAY LAKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3640 HOLIDAY LAKE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

