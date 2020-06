Amenities

w/d hookup garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious two bedroom one full bath one car garage 1059 sqft heated house on a quiet street with fenced yard. Oversized one car garage with washer and dryer hookup. There is a separate room at the back behind the kitchen and dining area, which can be used as a separate dining room, an office, or a temporary guest bedroom. Porcelain tile floor throughout. Newer wood fence. Available now!