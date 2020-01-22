All apartments in Holiday
Find more places like 3414 Elkridge Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holiday, FL
/
3414 Elkridge Dr.
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:33 AM

3414 Elkridge Dr.

3414 Elkridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holiday
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3414 Elkridge Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Holiday Lake Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Nicely Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home on a Quiet Street! New Central Air, New Paint, New Flooring! Large Detached Workshop! - Beautifully updated single family home tucked away on a quiet street in Holiday Lake Estates! You'll appreciate the split floor plan with two bedrooms and a full bath on one side and a third bedroom and an additional full bath on the opposite side with the living room, dining area and kitchen in the middle. There is also an inside laundry room with additional storage and roomy pantry closets in the kitchen. Recent remodeling includes fully updated bathrooms, fresh interior paint in a nice subtle neutral color, new wood plank look tile flooring in the living area and baths, new carpet in the bedrooms, new window blinds and new panel doors throughout. The corner lot yard is fenced and as an added bonus there is a 15' X 19' Shed or Workshop free standing building that could easily be converted into an cool Man Cave or pretty She Shed to use for crafting, woodworking, storage or just fiddling around, you could cancel that expensive storage unit and keep all your stuff right in your own back yard! Available now! One year lease. First months rent plus and equal amount as security deposit moves you in with an acceptable application. Our minimum qualifications would be credit scores of at least 600, minimal to no criminal record within the past 10 years, provable income of at least $3,600.00 gross, per month and favorable rental history if rented before. Pets are considered on a case by case basis and when accepted they would require an additional refundable pet deposit. A maximum family size of 5 people would be acceptable for this home. We would be happy to discuss our application qualification standards with you prior to applying and paying a fee. Please call, email or text with questions. A private viewing appointment does require a telephone conversation. Contact Deborah Fifer, Leasing Consultant, Birch Real Estate Services, LLC, Call direct or text to 727-542-8890, email to DeborahFifer@aol.com or call our office at 727-265-3144.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5435738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3414 Elkridge Dr. have any available units?
3414 Elkridge Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 3414 Elkridge Dr. have?
Some of 3414 Elkridge Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3414 Elkridge Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3414 Elkridge Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3414 Elkridge Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3414 Elkridge Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3414 Elkridge Dr. offer parking?
No, 3414 Elkridge Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3414 Elkridge Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3414 Elkridge Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3414 Elkridge Dr. have a pool?
No, 3414 Elkridge Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3414 Elkridge Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3414 Elkridge Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3414 Elkridge Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3414 Elkridge Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3414 Elkridge Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3414 Elkridge Dr. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Holiday 1 BedroomsHoliday 2 Bedrooms
Holiday 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHoliday Apartments with Parking
Holiday Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College