3414 Elkridge Dr.

Nicely Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home on a Quiet Street! New Central Air, New Paint, New Flooring! Large Detached Workshop! - Beautifully updated single family home tucked away on a quiet street in Holiday Lake Estates! You'll appreciate the split floor plan with two bedrooms and a full bath on one side and a third bedroom and an additional full bath on the opposite side with the living room, dining area and kitchen in the middle. There is also an inside laundry room with additional storage and roomy pantry closets in the kitchen. Recent remodeling includes fully updated bathrooms, fresh interior paint in a nice subtle neutral color, new wood plank look tile flooring in the living area and baths, new carpet in the bedrooms, new window blinds and new panel doors throughout. The corner lot yard is fenced and as an added bonus there is a 15' X 19' Shed or Workshop free standing building that could easily be converted into an cool Man Cave or pretty She Shed to use for crafting, woodworking, storage or just fiddling around, you could cancel that expensive storage unit and keep all your stuff right in your own back yard! Available now! One year lease. First months rent plus and equal amount as security deposit moves you in with an acceptable application. Our minimum qualifications would be credit scores of at least 600, minimal to no criminal record within the past 10 years, provable income of at least $3,600.00 gross, per month and favorable rental history if rented before. Pets are considered on a case by case basis and when accepted they would require an additional refundable pet deposit. A maximum family size of 5 people would be acceptable for this home. We would be happy to discuss our application qualification standards with you prior to applying and paying a fee. Please call, email or text with questions. A private viewing appointment does require a telephone conversation. Contact Deborah Fifer, Leasing Consultant, Birch Real Estate Services, LLC, Call direct or text to 727-542-8890, email to DeborahFifer@aol.com or call our office at 727-265-3144.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5435738)