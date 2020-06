Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Property not available until 7/15/19. Charming and cozy 3 bedroom (garage converted), 2 bath home in Holiday Lakes Estate! Centrally located to Pinellas and Pasco Counties. The home has beautiful 12" tile through out, updated kitchen, bath and fresh interior and exterior paint. Enjoy the beautiful weather outside in the privacy of your fenced in yard and screen enclosed porch.