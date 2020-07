Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

Humble 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home for rent! - Do not miss out on this beauty! This home has fresh paint and tile flooring throughout main living areas and gorgeous wood laminate in the bedrooms. There is a nice yard and washer and dryer hookups in the garage. There is also a screened in patio! Call today to set up a showing!



