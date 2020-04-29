3123 Kilburn Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Meticulously cared for solid-block home located in Holiday Lake Estates. Property features updated kitchen with granite counters, new soft-close cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have been updated including vanities and fixtures. Newer vinyl and ceramic flooring throughout. Other highlights include fresh paint, new fencing, semi-finished garage and screened lanai overlooking the private backyard. Duke Energy completed an energy efficiency upgrade to the home. Just minutes from the Historic Sponge Docks, Fred Howard Park, Sunset Beach and the Gulf of Mexico!



$60 application fee per adult



12 month lease



Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.



Serious inquiries only.



Rental requirements



Stable rental history



No recent evictions



Stable source of income



Income of 3 times the rent



No recent criminal history



Security deposit is equal to rent



Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.