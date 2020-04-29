All apartments in Holiday
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:14 PM

3123 Kilburn Rd

3123 Kilburn Road · No Longer Available
Location

3123 Kilburn Road, Holiday, FL 34691
Holiday Lake Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Meticulously cared for solid-block home located in Holiday Lake Estates. Property features updated kitchen with granite counters, new soft-close cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Both bathrooms have been updated including vanities and fixtures. Newer vinyl and ceramic flooring throughout. Other highlights include fresh paint, new fencing, semi-finished garage and screened lanai overlooking the private backyard. Duke Energy completed an energy efficiency upgrade to the home. Just minutes from the Historic Sponge Docks, Fred Howard Park, Sunset Beach and the Gulf of Mexico!

$60 application fee per adult

12 month lease

Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.

Serious inquiries only.

Rental requirements

Stable rental history

No recent evictions

Stable source of income

Income of 3 times the rent

No recent criminal history

Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3123 Kilburn Rd have any available units?
3123 Kilburn Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 3123 Kilburn Rd have?
Some of 3123 Kilburn Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3123 Kilburn Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3123 Kilburn Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3123 Kilburn Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3123 Kilburn Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3123 Kilburn Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3123 Kilburn Rd offers parking.
Does 3123 Kilburn Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3123 Kilburn Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3123 Kilburn Rd have a pool?
No, 3123 Kilburn Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3123 Kilburn Rd have accessible units?
No, 3123 Kilburn Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3123 Kilburn Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3123 Kilburn Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3123 Kilburn Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3123 Kilburn Rd has units with air conditioning.

