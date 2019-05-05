All apartments in Holiday
Last updated May 5 2019 at 4:05 AM

3040 Pinon Drive

3040 Pinon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3040 Pinon Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Holiday Lake Estates

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ANNUAL UNFURNISHED! This great little house has lots of goodies! It is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage (with opener!) AND it sports a large bonus room that could be used as a family room, office or 3rd bedroom! Generous, tiled, living room/dining area, open to the cute kitchen w/refrig, range, counter top microwave, pantry and lots of cabinets! The bedrooms are carpeted and have ceiling fans. Guest bath has tub. Master bedroom has private bath w/shower and walk in closet! The washer and dryer in the garage laundry are provided for your convenience. Enjoy the fun and privacy of the large, fenced back yard with a covered patio area for cookouts and entertaining too! This one won't last long. Call Wayne or Pamela Jackson at 727-863-1031 today for your private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3040 Pinon Drive have any available units?
3040 Pinon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 3040 Pinon Drive have?
Some of 3040 Pinon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3040 Pinon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3040 Pinon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3040 Pinon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3040 Pinon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 3040 Pinon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3040 Pinon Drive offers parking.
Does 3040 Pinon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3040 Pinon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3040 Pinon Drive have a pool?
No, 3040 Pinon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3040 Pinon Drive have accessible units?
No, 3040 Pinon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3040 Pinon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3040 Pinon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3040 Pinon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3040 Pinon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
