3040 Pinon Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets ceiling fan microwave

ANNUAL UNFURNISHED! This great little house has lots of goodies! It is a 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage (with opener!) AND it sports a large bonus room that could be used as a family room, office or 3rd bedroom! Generous, tiled, living room/dining area, open to the cute kitchen w/refrig, range, counter top microwave, pantry and lots of cabinets! The bedrooms are carpeted and have ceiling fans. Guest bath has tub. Master bedroom has private bath w/shower and walk in closet! The washer and dryer in the garage laundry are provided for your convenience. Enjoy the fun and privacy of the large, fenced back yard with a covered patio area for cookouts and entertaining too! This one won't last long. Call Wayne or Pamela Jackson at 727-863-1031 today for your private showing.