Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Wow....Lots of tile! Good condition, updated and bright 2 bedroom and 2 baths home. Large, clean kitchen, stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops. Both bathrooms have been updated. No Carpet. All ceramic tile throughout the home. Home has a 1 car garage. You will not be disappointed with this gem!