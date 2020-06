Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

4 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car garage rental with a large fenced in backyard & shed available NOW. Convenient location near 19 & off Darlington. Ceramic tile throughout home, neutral paint, updated kitchen & bathrooms!!! Check out this kitchen!!!! ****Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, & soft close cabinets. $50 per adult for application. Yes, we do check credit & backgrounds. Call today for your private showing!!!!