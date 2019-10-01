All apartments in Holiday
Find more places like 2033 HESS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holiday, FL
/
2033 HESS DRIVE
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:36 PM

2033 HESS DRIVE

2033 Hess Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Holiday
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2033 Hess Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Ridgewood Gardens

Amenities

parking
ceiling fan
fire pit
bbq/grill
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
Convenient location close to shopping, restaurants, public transportation & beaches. Ranch style 2 bedroom home with a family room & inside utility room. Lovely screened lanai with a fully fenced yard & fire pit perfect for the family & barbeques. Shed in backyard for storage.
Driveway plus an extra parking area. Water & trash is included in the rent. No smoking & first, last & security required to move in. $50 total application for a married couple or $50 per person over the age of 18. Home is available now!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2033 HESS DRIVE have any available units?
2033 HESS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 2033 HESS DRIVE have?
Some of 2033 HESS DRIVE's amenities include parking, ceiling fan, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2033 HESS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2033 HESS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2033 HESS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2033 HESS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 2033 HESS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2033 HESS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2033 HESS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2033 HESS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2033 HESS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2033 HESS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2033 HESS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2033 HESS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2033 HESS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2033 HESS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2033 HESS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2033 HESS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Holiday 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHoliday 2 Bedroom Apartments
Holiday Apartments with GaragesHoliday Apartments with Parking
Holiday Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FLKenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FL
Inverness, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLBardmoor, FLHernando Beach, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLLake Magdalene, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College