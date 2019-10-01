2033 HESS DRIVE

Amenities

parking ceiling fan fire pit bbq/grill range refrigerator

Convenient location close to shopping, restaurants, public transportation & beaches. Ranch style 2 bedroom home with a family room & inside utility room. Lovely screened lanai with a fully fenced yard & fire pit perfect for the family & barbeques. Shed in backyard for storage.

Driveway plus an extra parking area. Water & trash is included in the rent. No smoking & first, last & security required to move in. $50 total application for a married couple or $50 per person over the age of 18. Home is available now!!!