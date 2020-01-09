1924 VICEROY LANE

Amenities

This is a beautifully remodeled mobile home in the heart of Holiday, close to US 19 and very close to Pinellas County. Featuring two bedrooms and one bath, newer flooring, newer central air conditioning, a fenced yard and very light and bright. A 29 ft long addition was added so you can have a large living area. Two storage sheds and a full size washer and dryer. Cats and small Dogs are ok. A super clean property, ready for a long term tenant looking for a place to call home. Total to move in: First and last month's rent, security deposit, application fee, and tenant insurance is mandatory. Applicants will be screened for a national eviction check/criminal/credit and must be able to prove income. Not Section 8. Professionally managed by a real estate company.