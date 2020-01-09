All apartments in Holiday
Last updated January 9 2020 at 10:10 PM

1924 VICEROY LANE

1924 Viceroy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1924 Viceroy Lane, Holiday, FL 34690
Dixie Groves Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a beautifully remodeled mobile home in the heart of Holiday, close to US 19 and very close to Pinellas County. Featuring two bedrooms and one bath, newer flooring, newer central air conditioning, a fenced yard and very light and bright. A 29 ft long addition was added so you can have a large living area. Two storage sheds and a full size washer and dryer. Cats and small Dogs are ok. A super clean property, ready for a long term tenant looking for a place to call home. Total to move in: First and last month's rent, security deposit, application fee, and tenant insurance is mandatory. Applicants will be screened for a national eviction check/criminal/credit and must be able to prove income. Not Section 8. Professionally managed by a real estate company.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1924 VICEROY LANE have any available units?
1924 VICEROY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 1924 VICEROY LANE have?
Some of 1924 VICEROY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1924 VICEROY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1924 VICEROY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 VICEROY LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1924 VICEROY LANE is pet friendly.
Does 1924 VICEROY LANE offer parking?
No, 1924 VICEROY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1924 VICEROY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1924 VICEROY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 VICEROY LANE have a pool?
No, 1924 VICEROY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1924 VICEROY LANE have accessible units?
No, 1924 VICEROY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 VICEROY LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1924 VICEROY LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1924 VICEROY LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1924 VICEROY LANE has units with air conditioning.

