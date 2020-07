Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Spacious Mobile Home available immediately for rent. Central heat/air. Although only a 1 bedroom, the large bonus room could easily be a 2nd bdrm with its own carpeted living room. The kitchen has newer appliances and lots of cabinet space. The kitchen table is between the kitchen and the family room. The family room has laminate flooring. Updated bath. Attached carport. The washer and dryer are located in the concrete block storage building.