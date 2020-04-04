1639 Marengo Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Cute and Clean Garage Home in the Desirable Forest Hills Neighborhood - Cute and Clean Garage Home in the Desirable Forest Hills Neighborhood. This is a great value for this nicely maintained 2 bedroom home with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, a living room, a roomy kitchen, 1 car garage, and a pleasant rear patio area and fenced yard. This home has tile flooring throughout the living areas and a freshly painted interior. Keep your car cool in the summer in this one car garage with washer and dryer hookups. Ideally located close to all that Holiday offering a quick commute into Tarpon Springs, Palm Harbor, Dunedin, Clearwater or Tampa. One year lease minimum. First months rent plus and equal amount as security deposit moves you in with an acceptable application. Pets are considered as part of your full application. We are happy to discuss our application qualification standards with you prior to applying and paying a fee. We look for proof of income at 3 times the rent and we perform credit and background checks. Please call, email or text with questions. A private viewing appointment requires a telephone conversation. Birch Real Estate Services 727- 265-3144.



(RLNE3855899)