1447 Normandy Boulevard, Holiday, FL 34691 Holiday Lake Estates
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No carpet! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage rental right off 19. Corner lot. Plenty of storage & parking. Updated kitchen! New Stainless Steel appliances & garage door coming soon. $50 per adult for application fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1447 NORMANDY BOULEVARD have any available units?
1447 NORMANDY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 1447 NORMANDY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1447 NORMANDY BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1447 NORMANDY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1447 NORMANDY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.