1447 NORMANDY BOULEVARD
Last updated April 26 2019 at 5:53 AM

1447 NORMANDY BOULEVARD

1447 Normandy Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1447 Normandy Boulevard, Holiday, FL 34691
Holiday Lake Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No carpet! 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage rental right off 19. Corner lot. Plenty of storage & parking. Updated kitchen! New Stainless Steel appliances & garage door coming soon. $50 per adult for application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1447 NORMANDY BOULEVARD have any available units?
1447 NORMANDY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 1447 NORMANDY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1447 NORMANDY BOULEVARD's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1447 NORMANDY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1447 NORMANDY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1447 NORMANDY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1447 NORMANDY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 1447 NORMANDY BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1447 NORMANDY BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1447 NORMANDY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1447 NORMANDY BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1447 NORMANDY BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1447 NORMANDY BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1447 NORMANDY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1447 NORMANDY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1447 NORMANDY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1447 NORMANDY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1447 NORMANDY BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1447 NORMANDY BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
