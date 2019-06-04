1421 Dartmouth Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Nice 2/1/1 located in the highly desirable Holiday Lake Estate subdivision - Nice 2 bedroom, 1 Bath & 1 car garage located in the highly desirable Holiday Lake Estate subdivision. This home features new tile throughout the home with an open floor plan concept great for entertaining. Large screened porch that overlooks a private fenced back yard. One small dog allowed , no cats allowed. Rent is !,000.00 per month, 1500.00 security deposit, 50.00 application fee & a 45.00 lease prep fee. Also a 300.00 pet fee. Available June 1st.



No Cats Allowed



