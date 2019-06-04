All apartments in Holiday
1421 Dartmouth Dr
1421 Dartmouth Dr

1421 Dartmouth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1421 Dartmouth Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Holiday Lake Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
patio / balcony
parking
garage
pet friendly
Nice 2/1/1 located in the highly desirable Holiday Lake Estate subdivision - Nice 2 bedroom, 1 Bath & 1 car garage located in the highly desirable Holiday Lake Estate subdivision. This home features new tile throughout the home with an open floor plan concept great for entertaining. Large screened porch that overlooks a private fenced back yard. One small dog allowed , no cats allowed. Rent is !,000.00 per month, 1500.00 security deposit, 50.00 application fee & a 45.00 lease prep fee. Also a 300.00 pet fee. Available June 1st.

No Cats Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 Dartmouth Dr have any available units?
1421 Dartmouth Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
Is 1421 Dartmouth Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Dartmouth Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Dartmouth Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1421 Dartmouth Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1421 Dartmouth Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1421 Dartmouth Dr offers parking.
Does 1421 Dartmouth Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1421 Dartmouth Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Dartmouth Dr have a pool?
No, 1421 Dartmouth Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1421 Dartmouth Dr have accessible units?
No, 1421 Dartmouth Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Dartmouth Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1421 Dartmouth Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1421 Dartmouth Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1421 Dartmouth Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
