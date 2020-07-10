1237 YALE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Showings start on July 10th. One of a kind home in Holiday Lake Estates. Built in 2002 this 3 bedroom 2 bath is well maintained, very spacious, modern and ready for you to move in. Good size bedrooms, open kitchen, formal dining room, inside laundry room- are only a few of the wonderful qualities of this home. Laminate floors throughout and tile in kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room. Large walk in closet in master suite. Only minutes away from local parks, beaches, shopping and entertainment. Available to move in mid July.