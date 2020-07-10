All apartments in Holiday
1237 YALE DRIVE

1237 Yale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1237 Yale Drive, Holiday, FL 34691
Holiday Lake Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Showings start on July 10th. One of a kind home in Holiday Lake Estates. Built in 2002 this 3 bedroom 2 bath is well maintained, very spacious, modern and ready for you to move in. Good size bedrooms, open kitchen, formal dining room, inside laundry room- are only a few of the wonderful qualities of this home. Laminate floors throughout and tile in kitchen, bathrooms and laundry room. Large walk in closet in master suite. Only minutes away from local parks, beaches, shopping and entertainment. Available to move in mid July.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1237 YALE DRIVE have any available units?
1237 YALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 1237 YALE DRIVE have?
Some of 1237 YALE DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1237 YALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1237 YALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 YALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1237 YALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 1237 YALE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1237 YALE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1237 YALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1237 YALE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 YALE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1237 YALE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1237 YALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1237 YALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 YALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1237 YALE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1237 YALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1237 YALE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
