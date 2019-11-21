1153 STOVER COURT

Amenities

Call Fonda to see this lovely remodeled 2 bedroom home with the use of a small john boat and trolling motor to borrow and tie it to the deck. Great fishing. There is a relaxing all weather room lanai with a hot tub. The kitchen has a granite island with lots of storage. There is a kitchen breakfast area plus a formal dining area or family room and living room. All tile and wood flooring in these rooms. Bedrooms have brand new carpet. Master bedroom large enough for a king size bed and Queen size will fit in the guest room. Lots of parking and even room for a motor home or your boat trailer. Relax out back and just watch the wild life on Lake Nash. Close to Alt 19, Shopping and dining.