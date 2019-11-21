All apartments in Holiday
Last updated November 21 2019 at 9:59 PM

1153 STOVER COURT

1153 Stover Court · No Longer Available
Location

1153 Stover Court, Holiday, FL 34691
Holiday Lake Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Call Fonda to see this lovely remodeled 2 bedroom home with the use of a small john boat and trolling motor to borrow and tie it to the deck. Great fishing. There is a relaxing all weather room lanai with a hot tub. The kitchen has a granite island with lots of storage. There is a kitchen breakfast area plus a formal dining area or family room and living room. All tile and wood flooring in these rooms. Bedrooms have brand new carpet. Master bedroom large enough for a king size bed and Queen size will fit in the guest room. Lots of parking and even room for a motor home or your boat trailer. Relax out back and just watch the wild life on Lake Nash. Close to Alt 19, Shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1153 STOVER COURT have any available units?
1153 STOVER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holiday, FL.
What amenities does 1153 STOVER COURT have?
Some of 1153 STOVER COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1153 STOVER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1153 STOVER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1153 STOVER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1153 STOVER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holiday.
Does 1153 STOVER COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1153 STOVER COURT offers parking.
Does 1153 STOVER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1153 STOVER COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1153 STOVER COURT have a pool?
No, 1153 STOVER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1153 STOVER COURT have accessible units?
No, 1153 STOVER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1153 STOVER COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1153 STOVER COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1153 STOVER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1153 STOVER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

