Holden Heights, FL
4625 Tinsley Dr
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:04 PM

4625 Tinsley Dr

4625 Tinsley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4625 Tinsley Drive, Holden Heights, FL 32839
Holden Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom , 2 bath, large living room, den, dining room, large kitchen , large 2 car garage, huge fenced in backyard with a pool! Irrigation system throughout the entire property. Upgraded, double-pane, high impact windows and front and back doors. Brand new roof and pool pump. Deeded with property on Lake Holden at the end of the road and has a boat ramp and dock! 5 Miles from downtown, close to the interstate, Publix, Sodo Target, Millenia and Florida Mall, Home Depot and many more!

Listing Courtesy Of BAR INVEST REALTY LLC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4625 Tinsley Dr have any available units?
4625 Tinsley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holden Heights, FL.
What amenities does 4625 Tinsley Dr have?
Some of 4625 Tinsley Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4625 Tinsley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4625 Tinsley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4625 Tinsley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4625 Tinsley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4625 Tinsley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4625 Tinsley Dr offers parking.
Does 4625 Tinsley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4625 Tinsley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4625 Tinsley Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4625 Tinsley Dr has a pool.
Does 4625 Tinsley Dr have accessible units?
No, 4625 Tinsley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4625 Tinsley Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4625 Tinsley Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4625 Tinsley Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4625 Tinsley Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
