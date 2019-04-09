4625 Tinsley Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

3 bedroom , 2 bath, large living room, den, dining room, large kitchen , large 2 car garage, huge fenced in backyard with a pool! Irrigation system throughout the entire property. Upgraded, double-pane, high impact windows and front and back doors. Brand new roof and pool pump. Deeded with property on Lake Holden at the end of the road and has a boat ramp and dock! 5 Miles from downtown, close to the interstate, Publix, Sodo Target, Millenia and Florida Mall, Home Depot and many more!



Listing Courtesy Of BAR INVEST REALTY LLC



Call or Text (844) 326-7613

info@cbrentalhomes.com

www.cbrentalhomes.com



Contact us to schedule a showing.