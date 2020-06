Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4336 Ilene Court Available 04/23/20 Spacious 3/2 Home with Fireplace - Downtown Orlando - Spacious 3/2 home with fireplace near downtown Orlando will be available 4/23/20. Home has tile and wood through out. Large kitchen that overlooks the great room with fireplace and screened porch. Backyard is fenced, washer and dryer hook-ups only. Located close to I-4 , 408, shopping and restaurants. Pets will be considered.



(RLNE5562414)