All apartments in Holden Heights
Find more places like 4000 Forrestal Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holden Heights, FL
/
4000 Forrestal Ave
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:01 PM

4000 Forrestal Ave

4000 Forrestal Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4000 Forrestal Avenue, Holden Heights, FL 32806
Holden Heights

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f32260f06b ---- Spacious two bedroom, two bath villa home with a one car garage. Great location near new SOHO district of Orlando. Easy access to Orange ave and Holden.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4000 Forrestal Ave have any available units?
4000 Forrestal Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holden Heights, FL.
Is 4000 Forrestal Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4000 Forrestal Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4000 Forrestal Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4000 Forrestal Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Holden Heights.
Does 4000 Forrestal Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4000 Forrestal Ave offers parking.
Does 4000 Forrestal Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4000 Forrestal Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4000 Forrestal Ave have a pool?
No, 4000 Forrestal Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4000 Forrestal Ave have accessible units?
No, 4000 Forrestal Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4000 Forrestal Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4000 Forrestal Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4000 Forrestal Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4000 Forrestal Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLOak Ridge, FLPine Castle, FLConway, FLPine Hills, FLAzalea Park, FLFairview Shores, FL
Williamsburg, FLSouthchase, FLDoctor Phillips, FLMeadow Woods, FLLockhart, FLBay Hill, FLGoldenrod, FLHunters Creek, FLWindermere, FLApopka, FLFern Park, FLForest City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College