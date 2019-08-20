All apartments in Holden Heights
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

1139 38th Street

1139 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1139 38th Street, Holden Heights, FL 32805
Holden Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1139 38th Street Available 08/23/19 3/3 Close to Downtown Orlando and Bus Line - Completely refreshed 3 bedroom 3 bath SFH with very large lot located within minutes of downtown Orlando and I4. The home has tile flooring throughout with a large kitchen, three bedrooms with ample closet space and three full bathrooms. Large fenced backyard, perfect for enjoying the beautiful Orlando nights. Home is located within minutes of shopping and community parks (Kaley Square Park, Clear Lake Park and Cypress Grove Park.).

Unit will be MOVE IN READY - August 23, 2019
I'm sorry this home is NOT Section 8 Friendly.

$65.00 Application Fee
$1550.00 Security Deposit
$1495.00 Monthly Rent
$100.00 Move In Processing Fee
$250.00 NON-REFUNDABLE Pet Deposit (no aggressive breeds)

Qualification Includes:
Income of 2.5x the rent (Verifiable)
No Criminal Record
No Evictions
Good Rental History (Verifiable)

Feel free to drive by and take a look at the area and the exterior of the home, we show the inside once the an application is submitted, or you may wait until an open house is scheduled to view a home without submitting an application. Application can be found at reddoorfl.com under the listings tab.

(RLNE5091570)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1139 38th Street have any available units?
1139 38th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Holden Heights, FL.
Is 1139 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1139 38th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1139 38th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1139 38th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1139 38th Street offer parking?
No, 1139 38th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1139 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1139 38th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1139 38th Street have a pool?
No, 1139 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1139 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 1139 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1139 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1139 38th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1139 38th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1139 38th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
