1139 38th Street Available 08/23/19 3/3 Close to Downtown Orlando and Bus Line - Completely refreshed 3 bedroom 3 bath SFH with very large lot located within minutes of downtown Orlando and I4. The home has tile flooring throughout with a large kitchen, three bedrooms with ample closet space and three full bathrooms. Large fenced backyard, perfect for enjoying the beautiful Orlando nights. Home is located within minutes of shopping and community parks (Kaley Square Park, Clear Lake Park and Cypress Grove Park.).



Unit will be MOVE IN READY - August 23, 2019

I'm sorry this home is NOT Section 8 Friendly.



$65.00 Application Fee

$1550.00 Security Deposit

$1495.00 Monthly Rent

$100.00 Move In Processing Fee

$250.00 NON-REFUNDABLE Pet Deposit (no aggressive breeds)



Qualification Includes:

Income of 2.5x the rent (Verifiable)

No Criminal Record

No Evictions

Good Rental History (Verifiable)



Feel free to drive by and take a look at the area and the exterior of the home, we show the inside once the an application is submitted, or you may wait until an open house is scheduled to view a home without submitting an application. Application can be found at reddoorfl.com under the listings tab.



