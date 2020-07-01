All apartments in Hobe Sound
Hobe Sound, FL
12759 SE Old Cypress Drive
12759 SE Old Cypress Drive

12759 Southeast Old Cypress Drive · (561) 601-1144
Location

12759 Southeast Old Cypress Drive, Hobe Sound, FL 33455

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2050 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Fully furnished, Beautiful -3 story townhome with private elevator. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 car attached garage. Located in Gated community of Tranquility. Home has Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer inside the home. Perfect location, close to shopping, only 2 miles to beaches and I-95. All impact windows and doors- no worries for hurricanes. Fully furnished only- Owner flexible on Months- Prefer annual rental, may consider seasonal rental. Minimum 90 day rentals or rental annually, Sorry NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Home is located across from community lake. Private Balcony of Family room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12759 SE Old Cypress Drive have any available units?
12759 SE Old Cypress Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12759 SE Old Cypress Drive have?
Some of 12759 SE Old Cypress Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12759 SE Old Cypress Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12759 SE Old Cypress Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12759 SE Old Cypress Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12759 SE Old Cypress Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hobe Sound.
Does 12759 SE Old Cypress Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12759 SE Old Cypress Drive offers parking.
Does 12759 SE Old Cypress Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12759 SE Old Cypress Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12759 SE Old Cypress Drive have a pool?
No, 12759 SE Old Cypress Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12759 SE Old Cypress Drive have accessible units?
No, 12759 SE Old Cypress Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12759 SE Old Cypress Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12759 SE Old Cypress Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12759 SE Old Cypress Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12759 SE Old Cypress Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
