12759 SE Old Cypress Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Fully furnished, Beautiful -3 story townhome with private elevator. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 car attached garage. Located in Gated community of Tranquility. Home has Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer inside the home. Perfect location, close to shopping, only 2 miles to beaches and I-95. All impact windows and doors- no worries for hurricanes. Fully furnished only- Owner flexible on Months- Prefer annual rental, may consider seasonal rental. Minimum 90 day rentals or rental annually, Sorry NO PETS, NO SMOKING. Home is located across from community lake. Private Balcony of Family room.