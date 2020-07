Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3/2 single wide mobile home in small quiet park out in the country!! Large corner lot, indoor washer/dryer hookup, freshly painted and ready for rent 10/1/19. Pets ok with pet fee (no large aggressive breeds). 550+ credit score, all applications considered. First, last & security deposit required. Newer appliances were put in 2 months ago. WATER IS INCLUDED!